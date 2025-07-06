Iceland want to reach a European Championship quarter-final for the first time in twelve years thanks to great cohesion and fighting spirit Keystone

The Icelandic national team has set up its European Championship quarters on the shores of Lake Thun. Ahead of their clash with Switzerland, the northerners are full of confidence that they will be in the tournament for a long time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Icelandic greeting only elicits a quizzical look and raised eyebrows from their counterparts, so Agla Maria Albertsdóttir adds with a laugh in English: "I thought you were Swiss. I know all the Icelandic media professionals. There aren't that many of them."

It's Friday afternoon when the Icelandic national team invites you to talks. And not in some sterile room with tables and chairs, but in his own home, his temporary home during this European Championship.

Team hotels are often cordoned off in advance of men's football tournaments. The Icelandic association has obviously chosen a different approach for the European Championship in Switzerland. The garden of the Parkhotel Gunten on the shores of Lake Thun is the place where the Icelandic players relax between training sessions and matches. There are large chess pieces next to deckchairs and parasols. Those who don't want to try their hand at the "royal game" can grab a ping-pong or badminton racket, relax in the spa - or take a kayak out onto the mirror-smooth surface of the lake.

While a few players compete under the mighty trees in a game of skill called "Kubb", in which wooden sticks stuck in the ground have to be knocked over, just a few meters away a few guests enjoy a cool drink in the restaurant. And - as could hardly have been better taken from any marketing or tourist guide - the famous "Blümlisalp" steamboat docks and then chugs leisurely towards Thun on the other side of the lake.

Albertsdóttir's relativization

It is an oasis of calm that almost makes you forget that the Icelandic national team has not come to the Bernese Oberland for a vacation. Instead, they are on a mission to qualify for the quarter-finals for the second time since 2013 in their fifth European Championship appearance in a row. The slightly surprising defeat in the opening game against Finland (0:1) did nothing to change that. "If we wanted to progress, it was clear even before the tournament that we had to win against Switzerland," says Albertsdóttir. And Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir says: "We'll win against Switzerland, and then we'll also get three points against Norway."

The latter in particular is a vote that could be interpreted as arrogant. Rather, however, it reveals the self-image of this Icelandic team. Only just under 400,000 people live in Iceland. Icelanders are therefore used to being the "little ones" who are ridiculed or underestimated by others. And they are used to surprising and tripping up the "big ones" with their team spirit and passion: In the European Championship qualifiers, Thorsteinn Halldórsson's team beat Germany 3-0 in Reykjavik to finish the group just two points behind the record European champions.

Small country, big pride

"Because there are so few of us, the pride of playing for Iceland and representing this country in Europe is even greater," says attacking player Sandra María Jessen. However, this pride in seeing Iceland in the European showcase is not only felt by the players, but also by the fans. Around 2,000 people from the island are expected to attend Sunday's match against Switzerland in Bern. "And I'm sure they'll be louder than the Swiss fans," interjects Head of Communications Omar Smarason. He laughs. But he is also deeply convinced that Iceland will once again prevail against a much bigger opponent.

Of course the Icelanders watched Switzerland's game against Norway. And of course they didn't miss how powerful Pia Sundhage's team was, especially in the first half. "Switzerland were a little higher up the pitch than in the two Nations League games against us," said Jessen. "But we have a plan for how we can react to that."

The similarities between Jónsdóttir and Wälti

The teams drew 0-0 and 3-3 back then. This time, a point won't help anyone in their quest to stay in the tournament for as long as possible. "It's an all-or-nothing game," says Jónsdóttir, who, as the top scorer in qualifying, is a beacon of hope. The former German champion with Wolfsburg, who now plays for Angel City in Los Angeles, is not only known for her speed and finishing ability, but also as an author. The 24-year-old has already published two children's books. "The story of a girl in the national team" and "The story of a girl in football" are the translated names of the two works and are intended to inspire young girls to start playing football.

Jónsdóttir had never heard of "Lia on the Ball". But when she hears about the children's book that Swiss captain Lia Wälti has written with her sister Meret, she says with a broad grin: "The game will be a duel of children's books. And whoever wins will have written the better one."