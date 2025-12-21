Renato Steffen scored the 2:0 against weak Young Boys Keystone

Young Boys' reaction to the embarrassing 6-2 defeat against GC in midweek was a complete failure. At the end of the first half of the season, the Bernese lost 3-0 in Lugano and Saidy Janko was shown a red card.

Coach Gerardo Seoane changed his starting line-up in five positions compared to the home game on Wednesday. But the personnel changes did not bring any improvement. In Lugano, YB were as insecure in defense as they have been all too often in this first half of the season. The 38 goals conceded in 19 games, the second-worst figure in the league, speak for themselves.

Lugano repeatedly exposed Young Boys' weaknesses, but were only successful for a long time with their two actions in the first 15 minutes or so. A cross from Mattia Zanotti and a header from the unmarked Kevin Behrens put YB in checkmate for the first time in the 3rd minute. It was even easier shortly after the end of the first quarter of an hour when Anto Grgic launched Renato Steffen perfectly with a long pass. The latter ran alone towards Marvin Keller and scored his first league goal in over a year.

The horror start against the in-form Luganesi, who are now four points ahead of YB in the table, put the visitors in trouble early on. Further misfortune was then prevented for a long time with a little luck, but in the last half hour it became even more painful for the desolate Bernese with the red card against Saidy Janko for a dangerous tackle (60') and the long overdue third goal conceded by Georgios Koutsias (66').

"The worm is in it at the moment"

A lot has to improve after the winter break if YB are to remain in the race for the top places. The gap to leaders Thun is eleven points, while the gap to St. Gallen is already an impressive eight points. "We have to act as a unit again and play to nil again. Because otherwise it will be incredibly difficult. Two games, nine goals conceded, that says it all," a visibly upset Christian Fassnacht told blue.

The disappointment of the current league top scorer was all the greater as the team had set their sights high for this match in Ticino after the "debacle against GC". "The feeling was good, we had talked a lot before the game. I was convinced we would win," said Fassnacht. "At the moment, we're in a real mess, it feels like every game we have a red card, a penalty or a long ball that leads straight to a goal."

Thanks to the fans

The Young Boys have hope for improvement from their own fans, to whom Fassnacht paid a big compliment. "In the last two games, we've shown a face that wasn't worthy of YB. And yet the fans have our backs, it's incredibly good that people are there, even when things aren't going so well. Now we have to give that back in the second half of the season," said the striker after the exchange with the supporters who had traveled to Lugano.

Telegram:

Lugano - Young Boys 3:0 (2:0)

3687 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 3rd Behrens (Zanotti) 1:0. 16th Steffen (Grgic) 2:0. 66th Koutsias (Martim Marques) 3:0.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Kelvin, Papadopoulos; Cimignani (85. Cassano), Bislimi (46. Doumbia; 76. Kendouci), Grgic, Martim Marques; Steffen (69. Daniel Dos Santos); Behrens, Koutsias (76. Mahou).

Young Boys: Keller; Janko, Wüthrich, Benito, Mambwa (75. Smith); Gigovic, Lauper (46. Zoukrou); Fassnacht, Sanches (69. Pech), Virginius (46. Córdova); Bedia (69. Males).

Remarks: 59th red card against Janko (assault). Cautions: 19 Grgic, 20 Wüthrich, 44 Lauper, 78 Papadopoulos, 86 Kelvin.