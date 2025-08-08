Can Mattia Croci-Torti still turn things around at FC Lugano? Keystone

The situation at FC Lugano is getting worse after the recent European Cup defeat. Coach Mattia Croci-Torti assesses the situation after the 5-0 defeat against Celje. The duel with champions Basel follows on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the early dismissal of Thomas Häberli at Servette, is the next change of coach in the still young Super League season already in the offing? At the very least, Mattia Croci-Torti is under massive pressure after the crushing defeats in Sion (0:4) and on Thursday in Thun's exile against Slovenian representatives Celje (0:5) in the 3rd qualifying round of the Conference League.

But internally, there still seems to be confidence in the Super League's longest-serving coach - at least if goalkeeper Amir Saipi has his way. "I and the whole team are behind him. He's not to blame for this defeat," said the Schaffhausen man in an interview with "Blick" after the game. "It was us on the pitch who didn't defend. We lacked the will and the right mentality."

Many absences, high workload

The fact is: Croci-Torti's team has been winless in nine competitive matches this season and is at rock bottom. The 43-year-old believes he knows the reasons: "We obviously have physical difficulties. Compared to last year, when we also played in Europe, we're missing a lot of players this time due to injuries and transfer stories," he said in the RSI interview. He had missed rotating his squad properly this season. "Playing every three days is very mentally and physically demanding."

However, Croci-Torti does not want to give up. "I'm the coach and I'm trying to find solutions. I'm the last person who would think about abandoning a sinking ship that has started to rock," said the Ticino native. His contract in Lugano runs until the summer of 2028.

Croci-Torti denies falling out with Steffen

Lugano's sporting downturn is accompanied by background noise. Renato Steffen, a key player in last season's successful campaign, was missing from the squad on Thursday after an alleged altercation with Croci-Torti in training. But the coach immediately denied this after the game: "I didn't put him in the squad because he wasn't one hundred percent fit. You have to be in top form to play games like this."

The winger is likely to play on Sunday - but the task will be difficult. In St. Jakob-Park, the ailing FC Lugano will face champions FC Basel, who boosted their confidence with a 4:1 win against YB on Wednesday. Something the Luganesi currently lack completely.