Challenge League The SFL reacts to Xamax's unusual measure

SDA

2.2.2026 - 22:24

Anthony Braizat, the coach of Neuchâtel Xamax, used only juniors in Bellinzona
Anthony Braizat, the coach of Neuchâtel Xamax, used only juniors in Bellinzona
Keystone

The Swiss Football League has reacted to the fact that Neuchâtel Xamax fielded only junior players in their 5-0 defeat at Bellinzona in the Challenge League on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

02.02.2026, 22:24

02.02.2026, 23:35

Although such a line-up complies with the SFL's match regulations, according to the SFL it "jeopardizes the integrity of the competition, as it puts other Challenge League clubs at a disadvantage". Measures are therefore being examined to prevent this type of action in future.

Neuchâtel Xamax chose this path in order to be able to prepare optimally for the Cup quarter-final against Yverdon on Tuesday.

