The Swiss Football League has reacted to the fact that Neuchâtel Xamax fielded only junior players in their 5-0 defeat at Bellinzona in the Challenge League on Friday.

Although such a line-up complies with the SFL's match regulations, according to the SFL it "jeopardizes the integrity of the competition, as it puts other Challenge League clubs at a disadvantage". Measures are therefore being examined to prevent this type of action in future.

Neuchâtel Xamax chose this path in order to be able to prepare optimally for the Cup quarter-final against Yverdon on Tuesday.