Murat Yakinn (center) at the Kennedy Center in Washington at the World Cup draw Keystone

Dream draw? Supposed dream draw? Switzerland will face Canada, Qatar and perhaps Italy in preliminary round Group B at next summer's World Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The seven-member delegation of the Football Association will hardly be quite so euphoric about the result of the lengthy draw in Washington. Too fresh are the memories of statements made before the last European Championship qualifiers, when (the captain) called for a campaign of nothing but victories and qualification was suddenly in jeopardy.

But national coach Murat Yakin also spoke of an "attractive and certainly feasible group". The mere fact that the most dangerous opponent for the Swiss national team comes from Pot 4 says a lot.

This fourth, as yet unknown opponent will be determined in March: Italy - Northern Ireland and Wales - Bosnia will determine Switzerland's fourth group opponent in two semi-finals and half a week later in a final. Italy would certainly be the most interesting, but also the most complicated opponent. The Italians are number 12 in the FIFA world rankings, ahead of Switzerland (17).

Canada (27) and Qatar (51) are ranked behind the Swiss national team.

This Group B therefore promises a lot for the Swiss, who, starting with captain Granit Xhaka, always travel to the finals with the highest possible goals. Switzerland should be able to compete for group victory against these opponents.

Switzerland have only won their preliminary group once before at a World Cup: in 2006 in Germany against France (0-0), Togo (2-0) and South Korea (2-0). On that occasion, Switzerland did not concede a goal in the entire World Cup, but were nevertheless eliminated in the round of 16 after a 0-0 draw after extra time and a lost penalty shoot-out against Ukraine.

Switzerland will start the tournament on June 13. Switzerland's preliminary round games will take place in Canada and on the west coast of the USA, with the first game likely to be in San Francisco.

The early start to the tournament will shorten the preparation time for Murat Yakin's team. In addition, the Swiss are likely to travel to Canada or the USA early because the time difference to the west coast is nine hours - and the jet-lag is correspondingly large. Part of the Swiss Siebner delegation will remain in North America after this weekend to explore accommodation.

After the draw 188 days before the opening match, which Mexico and South Africa will play in the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, the planners within the SFA will be called upon for the time being. Murat Yakin: "Now the draw has been made and we know who we're playing. Now we have to plan our trip - and choose an ideal base camp."

The national team will not meet up again until the end of March for a two-match international break. The opponents for these two games have not yet been decided. The immediate World Cup preparations begin at the end of May.