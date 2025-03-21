Lucas Blondel draws 1-1 in Northern Ireland on his debut for the Swiss national team Keystone

The Swiss national team failed to achieve the desired result in their first match of the year. The test match against Northern Ireland in Belfast ends in a 1-1 draw.

Keystone-SDA SDA

He is not particularly fast, but very effective: this is how Stefan Gartenmann introduced himself to the media during the training camp in Almancil. While the self-deprecating presentation earned him sympathy points, the first test match showed that the newcomer to the national team was not lying about his reduced speed.

After a quarter of an hour, a long ball was enough to put the central defender in trouble. He held his opponent, saw yellow and conceded a free kick near the penalty area. Northern Ireland's 21-year-old hopeful Isaac Price stepped up, took the ball and headed past Gregor Kobel in his corner. An early setback in Belfast, in which Gartenmann played a part: an extremely bitter debut for the 28-year-old, who lives in Denmark but was able to become a naturalized citizen at relatively short notice thanks to a grandfather who grew up in Switzerland. He received his Swiss passport on March 11, and ten days later he was in the starting eleven for the national team.

Sierro's first goal

However, it would be too short-sighted to blame Gartenmann alone for the false start. Switzerland struggled as a team in the opening minutes. The absence of leading players Manuel Akanji in central defense and, above all, Granit Xhaka in midfield was noticeable. For a long time, the Swiss passed the ball back and forth without any ideas, waiting in vain for quick attacking moves or passes into the deep areas.

It was the expected tough game against an opponent who had recently won five in a row in front of their own fans without conceding a goal. This streak was broken after just under half an hour. The fact that Switzerland's equalizer came from a set piece was hardly surprising given their lack of attacking ideas. Vincent Sierro was on hand to head home a cross from Ricardo Rodriguez. It was the 29-year-old Toulouse international's first goal as an international in his eleventh appearance.

Four players make their debut

The second debutant in the starting eleven alongside Gartenmann was Isaac Schmidt. Yakin was hoping that the 25-year-old right-back would make his mark in attack. And he delivered in part. The Leeds United player caught the eye with two blocked shots and won a few running duels. A solid debut overall.

Lucas Blondel, who came on for Schmidt in the 68th minute, and Alvyn Sanches also made their first appearances for the Swiss national team. The attacking artist from Lausanne-Sport crossed in the 78th minute, which Andi Zeqiri almost converted to make it 2-1. However, his header was blocked.

Without a win in eight games

Apart from that, there was little to see from the Swiss side in attack, despite significantly more possession. Breel Embolo, who led the team onto the pitch as captain for the first time in his 74th international match, also remained inconspicuous. Overall, the Northern Irish even had the better chances to score the second goal. Price and Ethan Galbraith narrowly missed the target, while Jamie Donley's header was saved by Kobel.

It was Switzerland's eighth game in a row without a win, with their last success dating back to the European Championship round of 16 against Italy at the end of June. Tuesday offers the chance to end this inglorious streak. The second test match of the year will be a clash with Luxembourg in St. Gallen.

Telegram:

Northern Ireland - Switzerland 1:1 (1:1)

Belfast - SR Al-Hakim. - Goals: 16 Price 1:0. 29 Sierro (Rodriguez) 1:1.

Northern Ireland: Pierce Charles; Hume, McNair, Brown; Smyth (56. Donley), Shea Charles, Saville (69. Devenny), Spencer; Galbraith (75. Devlin), Price; Bonis (56. Taylor).

Switzerland: Kobel; Schmidt (68. Blondel), Gartenmann, Zesiger, Rodriguez; Aebischer (59. Rieder), Zakaria, Sierro (88. Sow); Ndoye (68. Sanches), Embolo (59. Monteiro), Vargas (59. Zeqiri).

Comments: Switzerland without Freuler (illness), Akanji, Elvedi, Xhaka (all not in the squad). Cautions: Bonis (5), Gartenmann (15), Vargas (37), Smyth (40). Zakaria (92).