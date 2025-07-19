Goalie Livia Peng (left) and captain Lia Wälti were among the outstanding players in the Swiss national team at the European Championships Keystone

National coach Pia Sundhage gave 18 players at least a few minutes of action at the home European Championships. While some were unable to play to their full potential, others were outstanding.

Iman Beney

The position of the young Valais player was repeatedly discussed in the run-up to the tournament. Observers wondered whether the soon-to-be 19-year-old would be deprived of her offensive strengths by being nominated on the right flank. At the European Championships, Beney proved that she is becoming increasingly comfortable with her role in the national team. Like Riesen, the future Manchester City player repeatedly got involved in the offense, but did not neglect her defensive duties either. While it was noticeable from time to time in the months leading up to the European Championship that Beney still needed time to get used to being a "wing back", as coach Sundhage likes to call it, she gave the impression at times on the European Championship stage that she had played nothing else. Sundhage's decision to put her in the front line in the quarter-final against Spain shows just how important she is to the Swede.

Viola Calligaris

Calligaris is not always first choice at her club Juventus Turin, but there is no way around the 29-year-old in the national team. She harmonizes well with her teammates in the defensive back five and also regularly tries her hand at breaking up play. She conceded a penalty against Finland with a clumsy tackle, but it remained the Obwalden native's only gaffe of the tournament.

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

She came on as a substitute in each of the group matches, but in the quarter-final against Spain the national team's record player and record goalscorer suddenly found herself in the starting eleven. She put the experience she had gained in Spain between 2019 and 2024 with FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid to good use and did not disappoint. She no longer proves her value to the team right up front, but increasingly further back. As a leader and spokesperson, she is an important part of the national team - even if she is not always a regular.

Svenja Fölmli

After a strong partial appearance in the last test match before the European Championship against the Czech Republic, Fölmli spent 90 minutes on the bench in the opening match against Norway - only to start from the beginning in the following two group matches. The Lucerne native was unable to make much of an impact in the center of the attack, with the goals only coming after she was substituted.

Noemi Ivelj

Before the European Championships, there were discussions as to whether the 18-year-old, who is moving from Grasshoppers to Eintracht Frankfurt for the new season, could take Lia Wälti's place if she was unable to play. In the first group game against Norway, the two were on the pitch together - and Ivelj's nerves were clearly showing. She was not used in the following two group matches. In the quarter-final against Spain, Sundhage finally ordered her onto the left wing. She did well in an unfamiliar position - but she feels more comfortable in the center. One day, she may well take over from captain Wälti.

Alisha Lehmann

Nine minutes against Finland and the briefest of appearances against Spain - the Juventus Turin attacker didn't get any more playing time at this European Championship. In sporting terms, Lehmann may not have played a major role. However, she was all the more important in the dressing room. Before the crucial second group game against Iceland, she gave a fiery speech to the team. Viola Calligaris said: "She always finds the right words."

Noelle Maritz

Whenever Switzerland played at a major tournament, she was always on the pitch. This shows how reliable Maritz is when she puts on the Swiss jersey. Before the quarter-final against Spain, coach Pia Sundhage emphasized the importance of the Aston Villa player, saying that everyone defends better when they can play alongside the US-born Thurgau native.

Livia Peng

Shortly before the European Championships, the Grisons native became the number 1 in the Swiss goal. And the 23-year-old showed that the coaching team was right to place their trust in her. In the first group game against Norway, she was still a little hesitant when Ada Hegerberg conceded a goal, against Iceland she kept a clean sheet in the landmark 2-0 win, and against Finland Peng was only beaten on penalties. She saved one such penalty, taken by two-time world player Alexia Putellas, in the quarter-final against Spain, where she prevented an even greater defeat with one or two saves. The future Chelsea keeper exudes calm and confidence, which will benefit the entire Swiss defense. It will be important for the national team that the best goalkeeper of the last Bundesliga season also makes regular appearances for the big London club. Her rival in goal is none other than England's national keeper Hannah Hampton.

Alayah Pilgrim

Always came into the game as a joker and livened it up. Her goal to make it 2-0 against Iceland in stoppage time spared the national team a penalty shoot-out after the draw in the final group match against Finland - thanks to the one-goal better goal difference, the Swiss advanced to the knockout round. Her substitution also breathed new life into their attacking play in the quarter-finals. Although she had not yet become a regular at AS Roma due to injury, she left her mark on the national team.

Géraldine Reuteler

No Swiss player has probably put herself in the European spotlight as much as she has at this European Championship. Reuteler was named player of the match by UEFA in all three group games, proving just how influential the 26-year-old has become for the national team. While she was still struggling with her missed chance to equalize after the game against Norway, she scored the landmark 1-0 against Iceland, and against Finland her shot became the perfect template for the acclaimed equalizer that took Switzerland into the quarter-finals. Reuteler has now been with Eintracht Frankfurt for seven years. There has long been speculation about where her next career move could take her. "Géri is taking off," Pia Sundhage once said, predicting a move to a big club for the versatile midfielder. Reuteler will be on the radar of a number of players after this impressive European Championship.

Nadine Riesen

The St. Gallen native was an asset in the left couloir. Time and again, the Eintracht Frankfurt player ran up and down the line, staved off dangerous situations at the back before they could arise or caused alarm with her crosses into the opposition penalty area. Her acclaimed goal to make it 1-0 in the opening game against Norway was not rewarded with a win, but Riesen, who was temporarily injured, showed how much she can bring to the team with her energy.

Sydney Schertenleib

She was considered a fixed starter before the European Championships, but then surprisingly had to take a seat on the bench in the first game. Only then did she regain her regular place. The 18-year-old from FC Barcelona wanted to do well, but cut an unfortunate figure on more than one occasion. She was rarely able to realize her potential and too often made the wrong decisions. Even though Switzerland reached the quarter-finals with her as a regular starter, it was not the European Championships of the super talent.

Julia Stierli

The 28-year-old slipped into the starting line-up in central defense after designated defensive leader Luana Bühler had to withdraw due to injury. Stierli made an effort, but occasionally struggled to keep up with the pace at international level. Her positioning was not always ideal, especially when passing behind the defense, or she had to allow herself to be overrun by an opponent. However, as the Swiss defensive unit worked well overall, the deficits of Stierli, who was a committed player in Freiburg, were mostly concealed. Nevertheless, national coach Pia Sundhage rotated her out of the starting eleven for the quarter-final.

Meriame Terchoun

Sat on the bench for 90 minutes against Norway and Iceland before being ruled out for the final group game against Finland with muscular problems. In the quarter-final against Spain, she did get a taste of European Championship action in injury time.

Smilla Vallotto

She is the inconspicuous worker in midfield. What Vallotto does doesn't always catch the eye or draw applause in the stands. However, the 21-year-old is very important for the defensive stability in midfield and keeps the more offensively-minded Reuteler's back free. The qualities of the Geneva native with Norwegian roots have not only caught the eye of the national team coach, but also of VfL Wolfsburg. Vallotto dares to make the move from Sweden to the Bundesliga.

Lia Wälti

Up until the kick-off of the opening game against Norway, there was debate and speculation as to whether the captain would be fit. What she then delivered throughout the tournament was all the more impressive. The Arsenal midfielder was the linchpin of the Swiss game. No player in the entire tournament won as many balls in the preliminary round as Wälti. At the same time, she was always playable when in possession and had ideas. She impressively proved that she is indispensable for Pia Sundhage and the Swiss national team.

Leila Wandeler

She was the surprise woman in the 23-strong Swiss European Championship squad. And Wandeler surprised not only in the squad, but also on the pitch. Coach Sundhage substituted the attacking player from Olympique Lyon three times, and each time the 19-year-old managed to inject momentum and a large portion of recklessness into the Swiss attack. Although she was denied a goal, Wandeler showed formidable vision with her pass to goalscorer Alayah Pilgrim in the match against Iceland.

Riola Xhemaili

She was left out of Pia Sundhage's team for a long time and was no longer even considered. It was only shortly before the European Championships that the 65-year-old called the technician back into the national team. Fortunately, Xhemaili's last-minute goal against Finland secured Switzerland's progression to the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time. And apart from that, she enlivened the Swiss attacking play with her unpredictability.

Unused at this European Championship: Elvira Herzog, Nadine Böhi, Laia Ballesté, Sandrine Mauron, Coumba Sow.