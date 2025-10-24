Switzerland win their first international match after the home European Championships in the summer. Coach Pia Sundhage's team defeated Canada 1:0 in Lucerne.
The decisive goal against the Olympic champions was scored by Alayah Pilgrim in the 12th minute in front of a good 10,000 fans.
Next Tuesday, the Swiss will face Scotland away in Dunfermline.
Telegram:
Switzerland - Canada 1:0 (1:0)
Referee Maika Vanderstichel (FRA). - 10'025 spectators. - Goal: 12. Pilgrim 1:0.
Switzerland: Peng; Maritz, Stierli, Calligaris; Riesen (64. Wandeler), Wälti, Reuteler, Schertenleib (84. Csillag), Beney; Pilgrim (46. Egli), Xhemaili (46. Vallotto).
Canada: Sheridan; Rose; Zadorsky, Carle (65. Lawrence); Riviere, Regan (65. Jourde), Sonis, Fleming, Grosso (46. Huitema); Smith (37. Alidou), Leon (76. Prince).
Remarks: 86th post shot Sonis. Cautions: 45. Sonis. 68. Wandeler.