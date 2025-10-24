  1. Residential Customers
National team The Swiss win against Olympic champions Canada

24.10.2025 - 21:28

Goalscorer Alayah Pilgrim (left) celebrates with her teammates Noelle Maritz (center) and Nadine Riesen about the 1:0 win against Canada
Switzerland win their first international match after the home European Championships in the summer. Coach Pia Sundhage's team defeated Canada 1:0 in Lucerne.

24.10.2025, 21:30

The decisive goal against the Olympic champions was scored by Alayah Pilgrim in the 12th minute in front of a good 10,000 fans.

Next Tuesday, the Swiss will face Scotland away in Dunfermline.

Switzerland - Canada 1:0 (1:0)

Referee Maika Vanderstichel (FRA). - 10'025 spectators. - Goal: 12. Pilgrim 1:0.

Switzerland: Peng; Maritz, Stierli, Calligaris; Riesen (64. Wandeler), Wälti, Reuteler, Schertenleib (84. Csillag), Beney; Pilgrim (46. Egli), Xhemaili (46. Vallotto).

Canada: Sheridan; Rose; Zadorsky, Carle (65. Lawrence); Riviere, Regan (65. Jourde), Sonis, Fleming, Grosso (46. Huitema); Smith (37. Alidou), Leon (76. Prince).

Remarks: 86th post shot Sonis. Cautions: 45. Sonis. 68. Wandeler.

