England's women became European champions on home soil in 2022 Keystone

England, France and the Netherlands are all dreaming of winning the European Championship title. For at least one of these three teams, however, the dream will be shattered after the group matches.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Group D was commonly referred to as the "group of death" during the draw. With defending champions England, France and the Netherlands, at least one big team will have to go home after the group stage. European Championship debutants Wales want to ensure that even two heavyweights fall by the wayside.

England: Injury worries and a new number 1

Injuries have had a major impact on England's preparations. Important players such as Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway and Alex Greenwood were missing during the tournament preparations. This made the line-ups predictable and the exhausted players lost to France (1-2), Germany (3-4) and Belgium (2-3) in the last twelve months. England were particularly vulnerable on the counter-attack. Despite such setbacks, the defending champions have the potential to perform strongly, as demonstrated by their 1-0 home win over world champions Spain in February. Should England be able to field their best starting eleven, the Lionesses will be among the favorites. However, the key question remains whether the squad is broad enough to remain competitive even in the event of unforeseen difficulties. Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman has recently faced criticism that she has not made enough changes to the team since winning the 2022 title. However, one personnel decision caused a stir on the island. Wiegman promoted Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton to number 1 in goal. Long-time regular goalkeeper Mary Earps then announced her retirement from the national team.

England in figures. - Population: 57.7 million - Capital: London. - FIFA ranking: 5th - Previous appearances at European Championship finals (9): 1984, 1987, 1995, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2022 - Best European Championship result: European champions (2022). - Top scorer in the European Championship qualifiers: Alessia Russo (3 goals). - Record player: Fara Williams (172 games). - Record goalscorer: Ellen White (52 goals). - Most famous players: Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo - Coach: Sarina Wiegman (NED, since 2020).

France: coach unafraid to make bold decisions

Laurent Bonadei holds his most prestigious position to date as coach of the French women. The 55-year-old has a wealth of experience at junior level and as an assistant, and the man from the south of France also coached Saudi Arabia's men on an interim basis. After the Olympic Games, he took over from Hervé Renard and was promoted from assistant to head coach. Bonadei's record so far is impeccable. The Equipe tricolore have won all six games under his leadership in the Nations League. This is another reason why France is considered one of the favorites for the European Championship tournament. Bonadei has not included two icons in the squad: long-time defensive leader Wendie Renard and record international player and goalscorer Eugénie Le Sommer. Bonadei explained: "Madness means doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. I want different results for this team, so I have made a different selection." After advancing to the semi-finals for the first time in 2022, the French women are now looking to pull off the big coup. Marie-Antoinette Katoto, the three-time top scorer in the French league, is one of their hopes. The 26-year-old played a key role in qualifying on the way to winning the group. And at the Olympic Games, five of the six tournament goals were scored by the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

France in figures. - Population: 69 million - Capital: Paris - FIFA ranking: 10th - Previous appearances at European Championship finals (7): 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2022 - Best European Championship result: semi-final (2022). - Top scorer in the European Championship qualifiers: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (3 goals). - Record player: Eugénie Le Sommer (200 games). - Record goalscorer: Eugénie Le Sommer (94 goals). - Most famous players: Sandy Baltimore, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin - Coach: Laurent Bonadei (FRA, since 2024).

Netherlands: Europe's record player wants to return to the top

Whenever a European Championship final is on the horizon, the Netherlands is always among the title contenders. Even if the "Oranje Leeuwinnen" have not been successful since their victory at their home European Championship in 2017. In Sherida Spitse, coach Andries Jonker has also called up the player who has made the most appearances for a national team in Europe for the tournament in Switzerland. "I'm not finished yet," said the 35-year-old Ajax Amsterdam midfielder in the run-up to the tournament, making it clear that the Elftal are not just traveling to Switzerland for sightseeing. Vivianne Miedema is the beacon of hope in the Dutch attack. The record goalscorer has repeatedly struggled with injuries, but when she is on form, every defense has to be on its guard.

The Netherlands in figures. - Population: 17.9 million - Capital: Amsterdam. - FIFA ranking: 11th - Previous appearances at European Championship finals (4): 2009, 2013, 2017, 2022 - Best European Championship result: European champions (2017). - Top scorer in the European Championship qualifiers: Lineth Beerensteyn (3 goals). - Record player: Sherida Spitse (243 games). - Record goalscorer: Vivianne Miedema (97 goals). - Most famous players: Sherida Spitse, Daphne van Domselaar, Vivianne Miedema. - Coach: Andries Jonker (NED, since 2022)

Wales: The climbers want to reach new heights

Wales' national coach Rhian Wilkinson chose a special setting to announce her squad for the European Championships. The Canadian organized a hike up Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales at 1085 m above sea level. For her team, it is always a struggle to get to the top, Wilkinson explained the symbolism of the event. And she wasn't just referring to the qualifying campaign, in which her team beat Slovakia and then Ireland in the play-offs to secure their first ever participation in the European Championship. She was also referring to the group stage of the European Championships. After all, there could not have been a more difficult draw for the debutants than against three teams with title ambitions. If "Cymru" make it through to the knockout phase, the players will have conquered their biggest mountain yet.

Wales in numbers. - Population: 3.2 million - Capital: Cardiff - FIFA ranking: 30th - Previous appearances at European Championship finals: - - Top scorer in European Championship qualifying: Jess Fishlock (6 goals). - Record player: Jess Fishlock (162 games). - Record goalscorer: Jess Fishlock (47 goals). - Most famous players: Safia Middleton-Patel, Gemma Evans, Jess Fishlock. - Coach: Rhian Wilkinson (CAN, since 2024).