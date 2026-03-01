Koloto celebrates his first Super League goal Keystone

FC Basel secure an important second win of the year in Lausanne. The 18-year-old Giacomo Koloto scored both goals to make it 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Koloto signed his first professional contract at the beginning of February, just a few days after his 18th birthday. The young striker, who moved from FC Zurich's youth academy to FCB two years ago, did not take long to convince Stephan Lichtsteiner of his qualities. Since signing his contract, which runs until 2030, he has featured in every game, and on Sunday afternoon he was in the starting line-up for the fourth time.

Koloto had his most successful game in Lausanne, scoring his first two goals in the Super League. He scored the first after 40 seconds and an ideal pass from Andrej Bacanin. He showed good timing with the 2:1 in the 68th minute. Vaud's offside trap came to nothing and Koloto was able to celebrate the winning goal after the VAR review.

Lausanne-Sport failed to respond against the Basel defense, which played with new signing Becir Omeragic for the first time. Peter Zeidler's team, which failed to reach the European Cup on Thursday, has now gone nine games without a win in the Super League. Their performances in recent weeks have been too inconsistent, and certain absences, such as those of Jamie Roche and Théo Blair against Basel, have weighed too heavily. The bright spot is 19-year-old Omar Janneh, signed in the winter, who scored in the 55th minute to make it 1-1.

The second win under Lichtsteiner, to which Xherdan Shaqiri only contributed from the 70th minute onwards, takes some pressure off Basel's shoulders. The champions continue their campaign on Thursday at home against Grasshoppers.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Basel 1:2 (0:1)

6695 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 1. Koloto (Bacanin) 0:1. 55. Janneh 1:1. 68. Koloto (Salah) 1:2.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Bergvall, Mouanga, Sow, Poaty; Custodio; Sigua (63. Mollet), Lekoueiry (54. Beloko), Koné (46. Diakite); Traore (82. Kana Biyik), Butler-Oyedeji (46. Janneh).

Basel: Hitz; Tsunemoto, Omeragic, Vouilloz, Cissé; Metinho (74. Koindredi); Traoré, Leroy, Bacanin (70. Shaqiri), Duranville (58. Salah); Koloto (74. Ajeti).

Remarks: Cautions: 40 Cissé, 47 Metinho.