Aliou Baldé scored for FC St. Gallen midway through the first half to make it 1-0

The runners-up St. Gallen emerge victorious from the Super League's top match. The team from eastern Switzerland won the hard-fought match at leaders Thun 2:0.

It was not a game of fireworks between the two best teams in the league in terms of points. The attacking players were rarely able to play their way dangerously towards the opponent's penalty area. It was therefore details that decided the outcome of the game: a few centimeters at 1:0 and one small hold too many at 2:0.

The visitors from St. Gallen, who were very secure defensively almost without exception, struck first in the 22nd minute when Aliou Baldé was a few centimetres offside after a pass from Chima Okoroji before shooting in to make it 1-0. It was the fourth goal of the season for Baldé, who replaced Alessandro Vogt in the starting line-up due to toothache.

Thun made their second disastrous defensive error in the final quarter of an hour. Jan Bamert, who had replaced Genis Montolio at the break, initially acted too hesitantly in his own penalty area and was then only able to help himself against the joker Malamine Efekele with a foul. The resulting penalty was converted by Carlo Boukhalfa, who, like his team-mate Vogt, has now scored eight goals this season. Thun were no longer able to respond. Scoring chances were generally few and far between. Ethan Meichtry missed one of them shortly before the 0:2.

Thun remain three points ahead of FC St. Gallen in the table. The looming long-distance duel between the two teams between now and Christmas will take the Bernese Oberland side to Winterthur on Tuesday and to a home game against Zurich next weekend. St. Gallen, meanwhile, also play at home against Sion on Tuesday and then at Grasshoppers.

Telegram:

Thun - St.Gallen 0:2 (0:1)

9247 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 22. Balde (Okoroji) 0:1. 77. Boukhalfa (penalty) 0:2.

Thun: Steffen; Fehr, Montolio (46. Bamert), Franke, Heule; Janjicic (66. Matoshi), Bertone; Meichtry (81. Gutbub), Reichmuth (65. Imeri); Ibayi (65. Rastoder), Labeau.

St.Gallen: Zigi; Neziri, Gaal, Stanic; Daschner (88. Stevanovic); Vandermersch (99. Ruiz), Görtler, Boukhalfa, Okoroji; Witzig (69. Vogt), Balde (69. Efekele).

Remarks: Cautions: 4th Boukhalfa, 44th Ibayi, 45th Neziri, 60th Okoroji, 72nd Fehr, 95th Zigi, 101st Ruiz.