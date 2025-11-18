Proud of what he has achieved and surprised and disappointed by the whistles in his original home country: Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka with head coach Murat Yakin Keystone

Switzerland qualify for the World Cup finals in Kosovo with aplomb. The players are delighted, but it pains Granit Xhaka to be booed during the game.

The Swiss stars are delighted to have qualified without defeat and are looking forward to next summer's finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada. The only discordant note is the whistling against Granit Xhaka in his country of origin. Xhaka and the other key players Ricardo Rodriguez and Manuel Akanji said this on SRF television after the game.

Granit Xhaka (captain): "Everyone who is involved can be proud. I'm just happy and delighted. Now we can finally celebrate. It was also important for us that Kosovo couldn't take the euphoria with them. It wasn't easy mentally, we were almost through. It was a very good first half, we were very confident until the opening goal. Overall it was a very good campaign, a whole year without defeat. I was surprised that I was booed, that was the last thing I expected. It hurts, but I have to accept it."

Ricardo Rodriguez (defender): "It's always nice to play in a World Cup. I'm over the moon, I can't quite describe it. We didn't play a bad game, it's okay as a final. I certainly don't want Brazil as an opponent, we've already had them. Argentina would be nice."

Manuel Akanji (defender): "We wanted to get the win, but we certainly didn't want to lose. The whole qualifying campaign was very confident. The two games in America in the summer were very important, and we were able to move on straight away afterwards. The first two home games were important, we got off to a great start. I know what it's like to go to a World Cup. I think it's the greatest thing you can experience as a footballer, representing your country at a World Cup. And who knows, maybe we'll get further this time and can do something in America. I'd prefer to have someone from the first group that we haven't had yet. Argentina, Holland, Canada. Not Brazil again. And yes, there's no tea and water today."