YB defender Gregory Wüthrich was shown a red card midway through the second half Keystone

Young Boys failed to confirm their victory against FC Zurich a week ago. It was only enough for a 1-1 draw at Grasshoppers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The fact remains: Coach Gerardo Seoane's team is a fragile construct that quickly falters when faced with headwinds. Alvyn Sanches' eye-catching goal after half an hour to make it 1-0 was the deserved reward for a solid first half, but it also put the brakes on the attacking efforts of the increasingly passive visitors.

After the break, Bern were not only cautious in attack, but also weakened themselves once again this season. Central defender Gregory Wüthrich was shown a yellow card in the 66th minute for a second over-motivated intervention. The uncertainty in YB's ranks was increasingly palpable after that and culminated in the 1:1, beautifully scored by Austrian defender Maximilian Ullmann after the Bernese had repeatedly failed to clear the ball out of the danger zone.

The happy ending with a much-needed full-time win for both sides failed to materialize. The Grasshoppers did more for the three points in the final phase, but the Bernese came closer. In the 90th minute, Darian Males scored the supposed 2:1, which referee Turkes rightly annulled due to a foul at the beginning of the action thanks to the video images.

Telegram:

Grasshoppers - Young Boys 1:1 (0:1)

5284 spectators. - SR Turkes. - Goals: 31st Sanches (Fernandes) 0:1. 79th Ullmann 1:1.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Stroscio, Diaby, Mikulic; Diarrassouba (67. Ngom), Meyer, Hassane (87. Abrashi), Krasniqi; Tsimba, Frey (67. Ullmann), Plange (46. Marques).

Young Boys: Keller; Janko, Wüthrich, Lauper (63. Bukinac), Benito; Virginius (62. Fassnacht), Gigovic (80. Raveloson), Fernandes, Monteiro; Sanches (68. Zoukrou); Bedia (80. Males).

Comments: 66th yellow card against Wüthrich. Cautions: 38 Fernandes, 42 Wüthrich, 86 Monteiro, 95 Abrashi.