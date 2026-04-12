With this converted penalty, Chris Bedia saved Young Boys a point against Servette Keystone

Young Boys fail to win another home game. After a dominant first half against Servette, the result was only 1:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thomas Lopez crowned Geneva's best phase with a headed goal to give Servette the lead after an hour. A good ten minutes later, Chris Bedia, who had come on as a substitute a quarter of an hour earlier, equalized with a converted penalty.

Despite clear superiority in the first half, YB failed to win another home game. After the home games against Thun (1:2) and Lugano (1:1), it was not enough against Servette for the third time in a row. This season, Young Boys have already failed to win ten competitive matches at the Wankdorf (6 defeats, 4 draws).

So for the time being, the people of the city of Berne are mutating into Thun fans. Because if FC Thun loses the supplementary match against Basel next Saturday, the Basel team will also pull away from BSC YB before the start of the Championship Group. The Young Boys (6th) are currently five points behind FCB, although Basel still have the game in Thun up their sleeve. Basel currently occupy 4th place, with which they can still have hopes of reaching the European Cup - at least if St. Gallen were to win the Swiss Cup.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Servette 1:1 (0:0)

25'343 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 59 Lopes (Kadile) 0:1. 71 Bedia (penalty) 1:1.

Young Boys: Keller; Valery, Wüthrich (67. Bukinac), Lauper, Benito; Fernandes, Gigovic (67. Pech); Virginius (67. Males), Sanches (77. Colley), Monteiro (55. Bedia); Essende.

Servette: Frick; Houboulang Mendes (86. Srdanovic), Rouiller, Burch, Mazikou; Cognat, Douline (77. Fomba); Stevanovic, Ishuayed (46. Lopes), Kadile (91. Njoh); Ayé (77. Mráz).

Comments: Cautions: 37th Douline, 43rd Benito, 52nd Gigovic, 57th Wüthrich, 70th Rouiller, 89th Fomba.