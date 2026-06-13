Not the best start to the World Cup: The English team was robbed before even arriving in Kansas City Keystone

Commotion among the English team led by coach Thomas Tuchel. Vehicles containing training equipment were broken into in Kansas City.

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The English national soccer team, led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, was apparently robbed before arriving at their World Cup training camp in Kansas City. According to multiple media reports, vehicles transporting training gear for the “Three Lions” were broken into. The English Football Association (FA) is currently investigating exactly what was stolen.

The English team is set to arrive at the World Cup headquarters in Kansas City on Saturday. The equipment was supposed to be ready there in advance. Thomas Tuchel’s team will not kick off their World Cup campaign until Wednesday against Croatia (10:00 p.m. Swiss time).

“We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City this evening, with items missing. The investigation is ongoing,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the BBC. Two people are reported to have been arrested in connection with the incident.