The documentary series "The Belonging" by blue and Sky Switzerland tells the stories of Swiss footballers who are dual nationals. Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo provide intimate insights and talk about their decision to play for Switzerland in an interview.

Jan Arnet

The Swiss documentary series "The Belonging" tells the story of football players between several cultures - and the question of how belonging is created in a diverse society. The four-part series starts on June 3 on blue Play with two episodes, with further episodes appearing weekly until June 17.

Ivan Rakitic, Breel Embolo, Manuel Akanji, Albian Hajdari and GC junior Gonçalo Fernandes Da Silva will be featured. At the exclusive premiere of the first episode, Embolo and Akanji spoke in a media roundtable about "The Belonging" and the question of belonging as a dual citizen. blue Sport was there.

Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo, why was it important for you to take part in "The Belonging" and provide these insights?

Embolo: "Because many people have similar experiences, but rarely talk about them openly. I think it's important to make this reality visible. We wanted to show that such a national decision is not easy and tell the story from our point of view. Perhaps we can also make life a little easier for young players who are still facing this decision."

Akanji: "It was probably about six years ago when I was asked to do this. Breel and I were still playing in Germany at the time. We both immediately thought it might be interesting to talk about our origins. So that people could get a more intimate insight into everything we've been through and the great things we've experienced."

When was the first time you really felt you had "arrived" and where was that?

Akanji: "Probably when I realized that I could go my own way - regardless of what others expected. It was less a place and much more a feeling."

Embolo: "When I realized that I shouldn't make my place dependent on others. This feeling came with time - through my family, friends and football."

Your family members, children and childhood friends can also be seen in this personal documentary. Did it take some effort to show all this so openly?

Embolo: "It certainly wasn't easy. It took a lot of planning with the production team and, of course, trust. It was important for us to be honest and convey everything authentically."

Akanji: "It took a lot of effort, even though I'm a very open person. The message behind it was important to me, which is why I wanted to do it."

Ivan Rakitic is the greatest footballer to have decided against playing for the Swiss national team. His story is also told in the documentary. His family probably had a decisive influence on his choice for Croatia. What was it like for you?

Akanji: "We always talked about it. Even when I was young, when I wasn't yet a professional. But the decision was always left to me."

Embolo: "In the family, there's one side that would like to see you play for the national team and the other side that sees it a little differently. At the end of the day, it's a personal decision that you have to make on your own. Once I'd made my decision, I told the whole family - and everyone was happy."

Breel Embolo and Manuel Akanji have been key players for the Swiss national team for years. Keystone

You were both still very young when you had to make your decision. The rule states that a player may no longer change nations once he has played a competitive match. Do you support this rule?

Akanji: "I understand the rule, it certainly has advantages and disadvantages. Switzerland tried to get me early on. If I had played for Nigeria in the juniors and then changed countries, the Nigerians would certainly have felt betrayed. As a young player, you don't yet know where your career will take you. Some people might regret such a decision in hindsight. But not me. I'm glad I chose Switzerland and I'm very proud that I can represent the country."

Embolo: "I only had a Cameroonian passport in the juniors. I was able to play friendly matches for Switzerland, but I couldn't play in the finals with the national team. That was certainly something that affected me. It's little things like that that showed me that I belonged here and were decisive in the end. At the end of the day, it wasn't a decision against Cameroon, but for Switzerland. It was the right decision and it always will be."

Breel, what role do your family and your history play in your path today?

Embolo: "A huge role. I wouldn't be here without my family. They have given me values and grounded me - even in difficult moments."

What does "belonging" mean to you personally - regardless of football?

Embolo: "For me, belonging means feeling seen. That you don't have to constantly prove that you belong."

Manu, in the documentary you are asked what being Swiss means to you. Your answer: "I have no idea." Have you found an answer in the meantime?

Akanji: "No. I can't give an answer to the question of what it means to be Swiss or Nigerian. I'm just proud of what and who I am. It's about my family and that I feel comfortable in this country. A physiotherapist at Manchester City once said to me: 'You have the head of a Swiss and the body of a Nigerian'.

Have there been moments in your life when you felt caught between two worlds?

Akanji: "Yes, for sure. When you grow up with two cultures, you know that feeling. But over time, I've learned that I don't have to choose - both are part of me."

How do you deal with the fact that your identity and origin are often discussed in public?

Akanji: "I try to deal with it calmly. People often have quick opinions without really knowing anyone. It's important to me that I know who I am."

Nati players with a migration background often have to explain how much they identify with Switzerland, why they sing the anthem or not. Players who only have a Swiss passport don't have to do that. Is there an exchange with your teammates?

Akanji: "Not really. Many of my colleagues are dual nationals. The topic has come up in the media from time to time in the past, but it's not really an issue among the players."

Akanji and Embolo at the premiere of the first episode of "The Belonging". Sky Schweiz

Breel, in the documentary you talk about the offer to play for Cameroon at the 2014 World Cup. How exactly did that go?

Embolo: "I was 17 years old and had only played a few professional games. Then I had to make a decision. But I was still so young, I had only just finished my apprenticeship - and now I had to decide which nation I was going to play for. It was certainly an honor that Cameroon wanted me. But it was clear to me relatively quickly: I wanted to play for Switzerland. Even though I didn't have the passport yet."

There's a fan song about you. What does it mean to you?

Embolo: "Everything! I remember when I got up in the morning at Euro 2016 and saw the song on Facebook. At first I thought it was fake. But the fans kept singing it. It's confirmation that I made the right decision. I hope that more players can experience this. But every player is proud to play for the national team, with or without a song."

Manu, what would you like spectators to take away from this series?

Akanji: "That belonging doesn't depend on what you look like or where your parents come from. And that people treat people in a more differentiated way."