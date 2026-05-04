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England Thierno Barry's big performance

SDA

4.5.2026 - 23:13

Thierno Barry (center) receives congratulations from teammates after his first Premier League brace - against Manchester City of all teams
Thierno Barry (center) receives congratulations from teammates after his first Premier League brace - against Manchester City of all teams
Keystone

Thierno Barry scores twice in 13 minutes to give Everton a 3-3 draw against Manchester City. This leaves Manchester City five points and two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Keystone-SDA

04.05.2026, 23:13

04.05.2026, 23:16

Thierno Barry! Two years ago, the 23-year-old Frenchman moved from FC Basel to Villarreal. Since that transfer, Barry has only scored more than once in a game - a hat-trick in a 5-2 away win at Leganes in December 2024.

Barry's first Premier League brace gives Arsenal FC an advantage in the title race. Arsenal can secure the title with wins against West Ham (a/18th), Burnley (h/19th) and Crystal Palace (a/15th). Barry first equalized for Everton to make it 1:1 (68'), later he also scored the 3:1 (81'). Erling Haaland (83rd) and Belgian Jeremy Doku (with his second goal) equalized for the visitors in the 97th minute.

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