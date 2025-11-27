No high-flyers: Basel's Flavius Daniliuc (left) stops Robin Mirisola, but in the end the hosts Genk are jubilant in Belgium Keystone

FC Basel lost 2:1 in the fifth round of the Europa League in Genk, Belgium. It was their third away defeat in Europe.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Top at home, flop away - FC Basel remain without points in the Europa League away from home. After Freiburg and Lyon, Genk was not worth the trip either. Basel must be annoyed that they got going too late and allowed themselves to be outplayed too easily in the first half.

Filip Otele, who had hardly been seen before, brought the tension back with the 1-2 after just under an hour. A little later, the young Nigerian also hit the post. Despite a number of good chances, the team of former FCB coach Thorsten Fink did not let them take the butter off their bread.

It was not until a quarter of an hour before the end that Basel's spectacle-maker Xherdan Shaqiri was able to take part, having initially been forced to sit on the bench due to muscular problems. In the end, the Belgians were richly rewarded for an average performance, while the Swiss champions were left to rue an unnecessary defeat.

After two home wins and now three away defeats, Basel are now only just in the top 24 heading into the knockout phase after eight rounds.

They were extremely efficient in the first half. They turned two scoring chances into two - very impressive - goals. Shortly after Otele had missed to give Basel the lead, the South Korean Oh Hyeon-Gyu took advantage of a little space in the penalty area and beat Marwin Hitz with a powerful shot under the crossbar. In stoppage time, the 18-year-old Greek super-talent Konstantinos Karetsas flashed his stupendous technique.

Telegram:

Genk - Basel 2:1 (2:0)

23,718 spectators. - SR Grinfeeld (ISR). - Goals: 14th Oh 1:0. 45th Karetsas 2:0. 58th Otele 2:1.

Genk: Van Crombrugge; El Ouahdi, Sadick, Mets, Medina (92. Palacios); Hrosovsky (94. Bangoura), Heynen; Karetsas, Heymans (75. Sattlberger), Sor (46. Adedeji-Sternberg); Oh (75. Mirisola).

Basel: Hitz; Tsunemoto (78. Shaqiri), Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid; Bacanin (78. Koindredi), Metinho; Traoré, Leroy (60. Agbonifo), Otele (86. Soticek); Broschinski (60. Ajeti).

Remarks: Cautions: 62nd Adedeji-Sternberg. 62nd - Heymans. 78th Traoré. 85th Smets. 89th Karetsas.