The Swiss Football Association presents the new home jersey of the Swiss national team. This will be worn at the World Cup in America next year, among other events.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In a classic red with simple white details, the jersey is inspired by the Swiss passport. The topography of Switzerland is also reflected in the jersey. What's more, the logos on the chest glow neon red under UV light.

"The details on the jersey remind me of where we come from and what we stand for: for a Switzerland that can achieve great things through cohesion and determination," Granit Xhaka said on the SFA website.

The new home jersey is now available in stores.