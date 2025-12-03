  1. Residential Customers
National teams This is the Swiss World Cup jersey

SDA

3.12.2025 - 11:13

This is the Swiss World Cup jersey - Gallery
This is the Swiss World Cup jersey - Gallery. Nati coach Granit Xhaka in the new home kit of the Swiss national team

Nati coach Granit Xhaka in the new home kit of the Swiss national team

Image: Keystone

This is the Swiss World Cup jersey - Gallery. National team player Smilla Vallotto presents the new home kit

National team player Smilla Vallotto presents the new home kit

Image: Keystone

This is the Swiss World Cup jersey - Gallery. The new national team jersey glows in the dark

The new national team jersey glows in the dark

Image: Keystone

The Swiss Football Association presents the new home jersey of the Swiss national team. This will be worn at the World Cup in America next year, among other events.

Keystone-SDA

03.12.2025, 11:13

03.12.2025, 11:33

In a classic red with simple white details, the jersey is inspired by the Swiss passport. The topography of Switzerland is also reflected in the jersey. What's more, the logos on the chest glow neon red under UV light.

"The details on the jersey remind me of where we come from and what we stand for: for a Switzerland that can achieve great things through cohesion and determination," Granit Xhaka said on the SFA website.

The new home jersey is now available in stores.

