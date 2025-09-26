Hugo Ekitike shows the football world his shirt - and sees yellow-red. Keystone

Liverpool FC paid 95 million euros for Hugo Ekitike in the summer. The Frenchman pays back part of the sum himself after an ill-considered action.

Jan Arnet

Hugo Ekitike is making headlines at Liverpool FC. And not just because of the five goals he has already scored in the first games of the season. In the League Cup against Southampton (2:1) on Tuesday, he was sent off in the 86th minute with a yellow-red card - and is now being severely punished.

According to the English newspaper "Daily Mail", the striker will have to forfeit two weeks' salary. With an annual salary of around 15 million euros, this equates to around 600,000 euros.

The sanction is drastic, but Ekitike had brought the sending off on himself. Only substituted in the 46th minute, he saw yellow in the 53rd for knocking the ball away. Shortly before the end, he scored to make it 2-1 (85'), but took off his shirt while celebrating - and was shown a yellow card.

Ekitike apologizes

Liverpool coach Arne Slot made it clear immediately after the game that this was not acceptable: "If you score a goal in the 87th minute of a Champions League final after dribbling against three players and shooting into the corner, I can perhaps understand that he thinks: 'It's all down to me'. But it wasn't. He should have thanked Federico Chiesa, who gave him the assist. That was unnecessary, not clever."

Ekitike himself apologized afterwards via Instagram: "The emotions got the better of me. I apologize to the entire Reds family." There's now a hefty fine anyway.

