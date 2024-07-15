Changing of the guard in the German national team: Thomas Müller (left) makes way for a younger player Keystone

As expected, long-serving German international Thomas Müller is ending his career with the national team. But he will continue at Bayern Munich.

SDA

World champion and fan favorite Thomas Müller is calling it a day in the German national team. The 34-year-old announced this decision in a video posted on social media.

"After 131 international matches and 45 goals, I'm saying goodbye to the German eagle today," Müller said in the video. Müller had already announced a meeting with national team coach Julian Nagelsmann after the quarter-final exit at the European Championship on home soil against Spain.

Unforgettable moments

"It all started here in Pähl on this pitch. My huge enthusiasm for football. When I was allowed to play my first international match for the German national team over 14 years ago, I would never have dreamed of all this, great victories and bitter defeats," Müller said in his video. "Sometimes devastated, only to get up again. Competing against the best players in the world, alongside fantastic teammates with whom I have experienced countless unforgettable moments." In future, he will be keeping his fingers crossed for the DFB team as a fan from the stands, said the Upper Bavarian.

Müller has played 131 times for Germany since his debut in March 2010 in a World Cup test against Argentina (0:1) in his native Munich. Only record holders Lothar Matthäus (150) and Miroslav Klose (137) have made more appearances for the DFB squad. However, the 2014 World Cup winner will fulfill his contract with FC Bayern Munich, which runs until 2025, Bild recently reported.

Ten World Cup goals, no European Championship goals

Before his debut, Diego Maradona thought he was a ball boy as a guest coach. A few months later, Müller sent Argentina and Maradona home with a goal in the World Cup quarter-final in Cape Town in a 4-0 win. With five goals, the then 20-year-old became the top scorer in South Africa. Four years later, Müller scored five times again at the World Cup - his major contribution to the triumph in Brazil.

Curious: Müller was denied a goal at the European Championships. He played at continental championships in 2012, 2016, 2021 and 2024. At the home tournament, the Munich player no longer played a leading role and only came on twice as a substitute.

SDA