Thousands of fans of the Swiss women's national team made their way from Bundesplatz to the Wankdorf stadium on Sunday. Supporters of opponents Iceland also took part in the fan march.

The route led through the old town to Bärengraben and from there up Aargauerstalden to the stadium. The atmosphere was peaceful and exuberant, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported. Only the weather did not quite play along; it was windy and much cooler than in previous days.

The host city of Bern was aiming for the biggest fan march in the history of the European Women's Football Championships. The previous record was set in Lucerne on Saturday. There, 8000 people took part in the fan march in front of Holland-Wales, most of them from the Netherlands.

This figure was announced by the host city of Lucerne and the European Football Association Uefa on Sunday. The official Bern figure will be announced on Monday.

Bern's city center was a hive of activity on Sunday evening. Access to the fan zone on Bundesplatz was restricted to two entry points due to the crowds.