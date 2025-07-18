  1. Residential Customers
European Football Championship Thousands of fans make their way to the Wankdorf stadium

SDA

18.7.2025 - 18:06

Numerous football fans gathered on the Bundesplatz in Bern on Friday evening.
Keystone

Bern in football fever: thousands of people made their way to the Wankdorf stadium in the early hours of Friday evening.

Keystone-SDA

The national associations of Spain and Switzerland had called for the 90-minute fan marches. Their women's teams will meet in the European Championship quarter-finals from 9 pm.

The route of both parades led through the old town to Bärengraben, then up Aargauerstalden towards the stadium. The atmosphere was peaceful and exuberant, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported.

The game in the Wankdorf is sold out. The public viewing area on the Bundesplatz is also likely to be packed. Whatever the outcome of the quarter-final: The city of Berne has decreed a free night. It wants to pay tribute to the Swiss team's performance.

