Spanish fans on their way to St. Jakob-Park in Basel for the final of the European Women's Championship between Spain and England. Keystone

Thousands of fans of the Spanish and English national football teams marched to the St. Jakob Stadium in Basel on Sunday in sunshine and rain. They did not let the brief downpour spoil their mood.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The fans gathered in their fan zones at around 3 p.m. for the final of the Women's European Championship in Switzerland. The England supporters then marched from the Kleinbasler Messeplatz to the Kunstmuseum, from where they led the march to the Joggeli. The Spanish supporters had gathered at Münsterplatz in Grossbasel and followed the English from the Kunstmuseum.

It was still raining in Basel in the early afternoon. Just in time for the fan marches, the clouds broke and gave the football fans a little sunshine for the start of their marches. At around 3.45 p.m., however, there was a downpour that soaked the fans on their way. However, this in no way detracted from the atmosphere.

The Spanish fan march was led by drums, which fired up the fans of the Spanish La Roja. The English Lionesses fans, on the other hand, were preceded by a classic London cab. It was still cloudy when they arrived at the stadium, but it had stopped raining. Drums and fan chants could be heard as the fans entered the stadium.