The St. Gallen football fans march to the Wankdorf in Bern. Keystone

Bern in green hands: thousands of St. Gallen football fans traveled to the football cup final in Bern on Sunday. An authorized fan march made its way from the city centre to the Wankdorf stadium.

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In the morning, the fans gathered in the city center in glorious early summer weather. Waisenhausplatz was soon filled with a sea of green bibs and flags. The fan march started a little after 10.30 am. Loud chants of "Hopp Sanggalle!" accompanied by drums.

Fireworks were set off on the way from the city center via Lorrainebrücke and Nordring, and smoke petards were also let off. There were also many families with their children among the fans. They could be found a little further back in the fan train. The toddlers eagerly waved their St. Gallen flags.

The St. Gallen fans marched towards the stadium in Bern's Wankdorf quite confident of victory, as their team is up against a lower-class opponent, the Vaud club Stade Lausanne Ouchy. The team from eastern Switzerland are considered the heavy favorites. The fans from western Switzerland took extra trains directly to the Wankdorf and from there took a different route to the stadium.

The large fan march of the St. Gallen fans caused temporary traffic restrictions in the city. The police accompanied the fan march, but for the most part remained in the background.