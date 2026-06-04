Three checkpoints for a training session - Gallery Warming up under the Swiss cross: the national team feels right at home in San Diego Image: Keystone Slight injury worries: winger Ruben Vargas Image: Keystone Training ground between bushland and freeway: the San Diego Jewish Academy Image: Keystone Dedicated: training games between regular players and presumed substitutes Image: Keystone Fun for children and youngsters: At the end of the training session, academy pupils were allowed to try their hand at scoring goals with Gregor Kobel Image: Keystone Three checkpoints for a training session - Gallery Warming up under the Swiss cross: the national team feels right at home in San Diego Image: Keystone Slight injury worries: winger Ruben Vargas Image: Keystone Training ground between bushland and freeway: the San Diego Jewish Academy Image: Keystone Dedicated: training games between regular players and presumed substitutes Image: Keystone Fun for children and youngsters: At the end of the training session, academy pupils were allowed to try their hand at scoring goals with Gregor Kobel Image: Keystone

Despite jet lag, the Swiss national team tackles the final spurt towards the start of the World Cup in San Diego. A report from the tightly secured training camp at the San Diego Jewish Academy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The sun is still hiding behind a milky gray veil on this morning of June 3, the first day of the Swiss World Cup delegation in San Diego. The locals call this natural phenomenon in southern California "June Gloom", when the fog moves in from the Pacific and takes a few hours to dissipate in the warmth.

The sky may still be gray, but at the entrance to the huge parking lot of the San Diego Jewish Academy (SDJA), all the stops are already being pulled out to get the green light to enter. Identity checks, body searches, metal detectors - the tone is relaxed, almost friendly, but the instructions are strict. Welcome to the United States of America.

It is the first of three checks that the journalists have to pass through to get to the training grounds of the prestigious private school. A neo-Nazi attack on an Islamic center in San Diego that left five people dead, including the two shooters, has probably reinforced the impressive security measures.

The roar of the freeway

Once inside, the atmosphere becomes more relaxed. The rectangle of grass is on the edge of the SDJA, nestled between two baseball fields and surrounded by the shrubs of the Southern California scrubland. A few hundred children and young people from the academy, which offers education from nursery to university degree level, crowd the stands. They wait impatiently to see their temporary guests at work.

The 25 players arrive, the spectators applaud. They have been promised autographs and photos at the end of the training session. The temperature is pleasant, a fresh breeze is blowing in from the Pacific. The pitch is in good condition, despite a few yellowish-brown patches. In the background, the traffic on Interstate 5 roars past incessantly. The natural background noise of this automobile-infatuated country.

Vargas battered

After a few light warm-up exercises, the intensity increases. Pass training under the energetic instructions of assistant coach Davide Callà. With the exception of Breel Embolo, who is still waiting for his visa in Zurich, all the players are in action, including Fabian Rieder and Noah Okafor, who were still slightly injured last week in St. Gallen.

Off the pitch, local journalists are snapping up anyone wearing a Swiss federation uniform for interviews. The star reporter from the regional branch of TV station NBC records her presentation several times, her face beaming and her tone always a little overly enthusiastic.

At the end, two teams, one with the overalls of the regular players, the other the substitutes, play a training game. Ten against ten, the three goalies remain separate and Okafor is the joker. But that only makes 24. Ruben Vargas is missing. The man from Aargau has broken off training and is undergoing treatment. He is completing an individual program, explains a media officer. This raises fears that he could miss the final preparation match against Australia on Saturday.

Children and the sun are beaming

Despite the fatigue from the previous day's journey, it is not a relaxed warm-up. Switzerland start the World Cup tournament against Qatar in ten days' time, so everyone is fully focused. Captain Granit Xhaka doesn't hesitate to get a little louder when a simple pass goes awry.

Then the end of the training session. The players leave the pitch while head coach Murat Yakin collects the balls to test his accuracy. The atmosphere becomes more relaxed again, jokes are made and the children and youngsters from the academy stream onto the pitch. Autographs, selfies, an impromptu goal kick and lots of laughter. From the players and visitors - and now also from the sun in the sky.