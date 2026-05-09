FIFA will hold an opening ceremony for the World Cup with numerous music stars such as Katy Perry (pictured) in all three host countries USA, Canada and Mexico. (Archive) Keystone

There will be not one, but three opening ceremonies at this summer's World Cup. What FIFA is planning for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada - and which stars are coming.

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FIFA will hold an opening ceremony for the World Cup with numerous music stars such as Katy Perry in all three host countries - the USA, Canada and Mexico. "Starting with Mexico City and continuing in the coming days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that is this tournament," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The first show will kick off at the opening match of the tournament in Mexico City, where Mexico will face South Africa at the Azteca Stadium on June 11. Grammy-winning Mexican rock band Maná, pop star Alejandro Fernandez, singer Belinda, Los Ángeles Azules and South African singer Tyla will perform. The "New York Times", among others, had previously reported on the plans.

Canada celebration with Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette

In addition to the Canadian singer Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara and the Palestinian-Chilean musician Elyanna have also been signed up for Canada's first appearance on June 12 in Toronto against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The US team will kick off the World Cup on June 13 in Los Angeles against Paraguay. In addition to superstar Perry, rapper Future, DJ Sanjoy and Rema and Tyla are also set to perform on stage as part of the supporting program. "The artist program reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas," said Infantino.