Even Ricardo Moniz has probably never experienced this before: his team conceded three penalties in one match. In addition, two players were sent off Keystone

FC Zurich lost 3-1 to their neighbors from Lucerne in the 20th round of the Super League, conceding three penalties and ending up with only nine players on the pitch.

Keystone-SDA SDA

22 minutes had been played in Lucerne when Daniel Denoon saw his second yellow card and was sent off. It was the third blow for FC Zurich. And the visitors were not to recover from this one.

At the time of the sending off, the home team were already 2:0 up. The Lucerne side had scored twice from the spot, with Sinan Karweina scoring with his head in the 12th minute. Adrian Grbic converted his attempt safely against Yanick Brecher (18). Zurich were clumsy with both penalties. First Rodrigo Conceição ran over Tyron Owusu, then Denoon hit Thibault Klidjé in the face with his elbow.

Despite being outnumbered, Zurich did not give up and created opportunities. They were unable to capitalize on any of them for the time being. On the contrary: after an hour, they handed out their fourth gift. Stefan Knezevic gratefully accepted the pluck from Cheveyo Tsawa. Grbic converted the resulting penalty, this time also after the break.

The consolation goal for FCZ was not very conciliatory. In stoppage time, goalscorer Lindrit Kamberi was the second player from his team to be sent to the showers early after a serious foul.

Telegram:

Lucerne - Zurich 3:1 (2:0)

14,030 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 12. Karweina 1:0. 18. Grbic (penalty) 2:0. 61. Grbic 3:0. 78. Kamberi (Krasniqi) 3:1.

Lucerne: Loretz; Dorn, Jaquez, Knezevic, Ciganiks; Stankovic; Winkler, Karweina (63. Kadak), Owusu (90. Freimann); Klidje (72. Spadanuda), Grbic (72. Villiger).

Zurich: Brecher; Rodrigo Conceição (67. Ballet), Gomez, Denoon, Ligue; Mathew (57. Markelo), Tsawa; Emmanuel (25. Kamberi), Zuber, Chouiar (57. Krasniqi); Perea (67. Reverson).

Remarks: 22nd yellow card against Denoon. 90th red card against Kamberi (rough foul). 12th penalty saved by Karweina, who scores on the rebound. 61st penalty saved by Brecher from Grbic, who scores on the rebound. Cautions: 17th Denoon, 30th Chouiar, 36th Knezevic, 36th Perea, 44th Owusu, 45th Tsawa, 77th Ciganiks.