FC Thun can take another giant step towards their first championship title on Thursday in the 28th round of the Super League at home against their closest rivals St. Gallen.

FC Thun have never been Swiss champions or cup winners in their 128-year club history. However, after ten wins in a row recently, the club now has half a hand on the trophy. Late on Thursday evening, it could be at least a full one if the astonishing promoted team can continue its run.

First-placed St. Gallen are the guests in the Bernese Oberland. With eleven rounds to go, the team from eastern Switzerland are 14 points behind. If it is 17 after the 28th round, the champagne could already be chilled. However, the team of successful coach Mauro Lustrinelli could probably live well even with a draw.

Statistics speak in favor of St. Gallen

Statistically, there is a lot to be said for FCSG. The team from eastern Switzerland are unbeaten in seven games and won their first meeting of the season at the Stockhorn Arena (2-0). And a curious statistic shows that the team at the top of the Super League has only won one of the last eight encounters with the respective runners-up.

However, FC Thun naturally has a lot going for it. They have only lost five out of 27 games this season and have only drawn once. The many "threes" have taken them to 64 points so far, only FC Basel (3x) and Young Boys (1x) have collected more points in the first 27 games of a season. It goes without saying that no newly promoted team has ever been in a better position.

Basel and GC under pressure

FCB are far removed from such spheres. The race to catch up in the Super League has failed miserably, and after just three wins from the eight games since the winter break, defending the title has become a distant prospect. Against Grasshoppers, the aim is to at least position themselves well in the battle for one of the European Cup places. Next season, Switzerland will only have four starting places, and if FC St. Gallen do not win the cup, only the top three will make it through the Super League.

Second-bottom GC is also in urgent need of points. On the one hand, to make their current nine-point cushion over bottom-placed Winterthur a little more comfortable, and on the other, to perhaps still have hopes of finishing 10th and avoiding the barrage against the Challenge League runners-up.

Both games will kick off at 20:30.