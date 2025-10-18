Usually one step quicker: Thun with Leonardo Bertone (left), who continue to amaze promoted teams, also sent Servette (Miroslav Stevanovic) home with a defeat Keystone

FC Thun and FC Basel consolidated their position at the top of the Super League with home victories. At the start of round 9, they won against Servette and Winterthur respectively.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Surprisingly promoted Thun will remain leaders at the end of round 9. The Bernese Oberland side turned the game around against Servette after just five minutes despite being behind. Less than a quarter of an hour later, Mauro Lustrinelli's team led 2:1 thanks to goals from ex-Servette player Kastriot Imeri and Brighton Labeau - and secured victory with a 3:1 victory in stoppage time.

Thun thus responded to their first two defeats in September with two victories in St. Gallen and against Servette. The far more ambitious Geneva, on the other hand, remain stuck in second-last place after their second defeat in a row.

Behind them is only FC Winterthur. Uli Forte's team had no chance in their 3-0 defeat in Basel, are still waiting for their first win of the season after nine games and lost for the fifth time in a row. FCB remain one point behind Thun.

Results and ranking:

Results. Saturday: Basel - Winterthur 3:0 (3:0). Thun - Servette 3:1 (2:1). Lugano - Zurich 20.30. - Sunday: Grasshoppers - Sion 14.00. Lucerne - Lausanne-Sport 16.30. Young Boys - St. Gallen 16.30.

Ranking: 1. Thun 9/19. 2. Basel 9/18. 3. St. Gallen 8/15. 4. Young Boys 8/14. 5. Zurich 8/13. 6. Sion 8/12. 7. Lucerne 8/12. 8. Lugano 8/10. 9. Grasshoppers 8/9. 10. Lausanne-Sport 8/8. 11. Servette 9/8. 12. Winterthur 9/2.