Super League leaders Thun respond to their two recent defeats by winning their home game against Luzern 4:1 in the 16th round, while Servette beat Grasshoppers 1:0.

Thun's lead over their closest rivals St. Gallen has been shrinking alarmingly fast of late. On Saturday, however, the Bernese Oberland side showed an impressive reaction to the defeats against Lugano (0:1) and in Lausanne (1:2). Against struggling Lucerne, the promoted team made everything clear in the first half. Thun led 3-0 at the break after goals from Brighton Labeau (18), Genis Montolio (34) and Jan Bamert (36). Franz-Ethan Meichtry made the difference after just under an hour of play. Lars Villiger scored for the visitors in stoppage time.

The Bernese Oberlanders extended their lead in the table to six points. St. Gallen face FCZ in the evening game at 20:30 and can follow suit.

Servette returned to winning ways after a run of four games without a victory. Geneva won 1-0 away against Grasshoppers, who are bottom of the table, thanks to a goal from Steve Rouiller in the 21st minute and widened the gap to five points.

Results and standings:

Saturday: Grasshoppers - Servette 0:1 (0:1). Thun - Lucerne 4:1 (3:0). St. Gallen - Zurich 20.30. - Sunday: Winterthur - Basel 14.00. Lausanne-Sport - Lugano 16.30. Sion - Young Boys 16.30.

1. Thun 16/34 (31:18). 2. St. Gallen 15/28 (30:18). 3. Young Boys 15/26 (34:27). 4. Basel 15/24 (23:17). 5. Lugano 15/23 (20:21). 6. Sion 15/21 (23:20). 7. Zurich 15/20 (22:27). 8. Lausanne-Sport 15/19 (27:23). 9. Servette 16/19 (27:31). 10. Lucerne 16/18 (30:31). 11. Grasshoppers 16/14 (19:30). 12. Winterthur 15/9 (19:42).