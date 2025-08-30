Pantaleo Creti scored for the Grasshoppers in a 1-1 draw in Thun Keystone

FC Thun dropped points for the first time in this Super League season. The promoted team only managed a 1-1 draw at home against Grasshoppers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 84th minute, 17-year-old Italian Pantaleo Creti, who had just come on as a substitute, equalized for Grasshoppers, who remain winless this season. Thun had taken the lead through former FCZ midfielder Nils Reichmuth five minutes after the break. Despite the loss of points, Thun remain leaders at least until after the international break.

Like GC, FC Winterthur are still waiting for a win. Uli Forte's team conceded a 3:1 home defeat against FC Zurich. Matthias Phaëton and Steven Zuber scored twice for FCZ, while Christian Gomis made it 1-2 at the interval.

Results and table:

Saturday: Thun - Grasshoppers 1:1 (0:0). Winterthur - Zurich 1:3 (0:0). Sion - Basel 20.30. - Sunday: Lausanne-Sport - St. Gallen 14.00. Servette - Luzern 16.30. Young Boys - Lugano 16.30.

1. Thun 5/13 (11:4). 2. St. Gallen 4/9 (11:3). 3. Sion 3/7 (7:2). 4. Lucerne 4/7 (6:5). 5. Zurich 5/7 (8:10). 6. Basel 4/6 (8:7). 7. Young Boys 4/5 (5:6). 8. Lausanne-Sport 3/3 (5:6). 9. Lugano 3/3 (4:7). 10. Grasshoppers 5/3 (7:9). 11. Winterthur 5/2 (6:14). 12. Servette 3/1 (3:8).