Promoted Thun continues to soar Keystone

Promoted team Thun continues to amaze. The team coached by Mauro Lustrinelli also defeated Servette 3:1 and defended its lead at the top of the table.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Before the duel against Servette, Thun had picked up six points in the current championship after falling behind. Now the Bernese Oberlanders also managed a turnaround against Servette. Kastriot Imeri, on loan from Young Boys, equalized for the home team just one minute after Miroslav Stevanovic (6') had made it 0-1.

It was Imeri's first goal in a Thun shirt, as it was for Brighton Labeau, who made it 2-1 in the 18th minute. Labeau had already celebrated two minutes earlier, but the goal was disallowed because he had touched the ball lightly with his hand. Ethan Meichtry made it 3:1 in the 93rd minute.

It was Thun's ninth win in their 13th home game against Servette in the Super League (since the 2003/04 season). They have also drawn three matches. Marco Bürki thus celebrated a successful debut. The 32-year-old captain of the promoted club played his 100th game in Switzerland's top division, in which he made his debut on May 23, 2012.

While Thun remain top of the table with 19 points, Servette are still struggling after the change of coach from Thomas Häberli to Jocelyn Gourvennec in August. Geneva are second-last in the table with eight points.

Telegram

Thun - Servette 3:1 (2:1)

8609 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 6 Stevanovic (Mazikou) 0:1. 7 Imeri (Käit) 1:1. 18 Labeau 2:1. 93 Meichtry 3:1.

Thun: Steffen; Dähler, Bamert, Bürki, Heule (81. Franke); Käit, Bertone; Matoshi (81. Meichtry), Imeri (60. Reichmuth); Labeau (76. Stewart), Ibayi (60. Rastoder).

Servette: Mall; Magnin (64. Atangana), Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou (88. Baron); Stevanovic, Cognat (76. Morandi), Fomba, Njoh; Antunes (64. Mráz); Ayé.

Remarks: Cautions: 71 Cognat, 84 Bürki, 84 Mazikou.