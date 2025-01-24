FC Thun already in good shape at the start of the second half of the season Keystone

Leaders Thun make a winning start to the second half of the Challenge League season. The Bernese Oberland side beat Vaduz 3:1, inflicting the Liechtenstein side's first defeat since September.

FC Thun want to finally return to the Super League at the end of the season. The start to this endeavor after the winter break went as hoped. Mauro Lustrinelli's team beat FC Vaduz 3:1 on Friday evening. Nils Reichmuth's first two goals of the season shortly before and after the break put Thun on course in their home arena, while the FCT found an answer to Vaduz's equalizer from Kaio Eduardo (56') in the person of Elmin Rastoder (67')

This ended an impressive unbeaten run for Vaduz, who are coached by former Thun coach Marc Schneider. The last time the Liechtenstein side had been without points was against Etoile Carouge at the end of September.

Carouge had long been FC Thun's closest rivals, but after a 1-1 draw against Wil, the French side were overtaken by Aarau, who are now four points behind in second place after a 2-1 win against Nyon.

Results

Neuchâtel Xamax FCS - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 1:2 (1:1). Stade Nyonnais - Aarau 1:2 (1:0). Etoile Carouge - Wil 1:1 (1:1). Thun - Vaduz 3:1 (1:0). - Saturday: Bellinzona - Schaffhausen 18.00.

Ranking

1. Thun 19/36 (35:20). 2. Aarau 19/32 (32:23). 3. Etoile Carouge 19/31 (33:28). 4. Vaduz 19/28 (27:29). 5. Wil 19/26 (29:24). 6. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 19/25 (31:38). 7. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 18/20 (30:25). 8. Bellinzona 18/18 (22:28). 9. Stade Nyonnais 19/18 (25:42). 10. Schaffhausen 17/16 (21:28).