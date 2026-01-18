Thun is unstoppable, Basel only with a draw - Gallery Thun also celebrate against the Grasshoppers Image: Keystone Basel's Xherdan Shaqiri had to settle for a point at home against Sion Image: Keystone Thun is unstoppable, Basel only with a draw - Gallery Thun also celebrate against the Grasshoppers Image: Keystone Basel's Xherdan Shaqiri had to settle for a point at home against Sion Image: Keystone

FC Thun started the second half of the Super League season with a convincing victory. The leaders beat GC 3:1 away from home, while FC Basel had to settle for a 1:1 draw at home against Sion.

Winter champions Thun needed less than nine minutes to decide the game at Grasshoppers. Although the Zurich side managed a small response to the goals from Elmin Rastoder and Kastriot Imeri shortly after the break in the form of 1-2, Thun restored their two-goal lead in the 69th minute through Fabio Fehr.

Thun are now six points ahead of first-placed St. Gallen, whose 20th round match in Winterthur had to be postponed due to the icy pitch at Schützenwiese. Third-placed Lugano, who won convincingly 5-2 at Lucerne on Saturday, are seven points behind. Basel are already ten points behind the promoted leaders after their 1-1 draw against Sion.

Basel took the lead in the 4th minute through Flavius Daniliuc, but conceded 1-1 after the break. The scorer for the Valais side was Liam Chipperfield, a native of Basel and son of FCB icon Scott Chipperfield.

There was no winner between Servette and Zurich (1:1). Geneva took the lead in the 20th minute after a corner kick by Marco Burch. FCZ equalized before the end of the first half hour thanks to Damienus Reverson. In the final quarter of an hour, Servette were unable to take advantage of their superior numbers after Lindrit Kamberi was sent off.

Zurich and Geneva were thus unable to benefit significantly from the defeat of Young Boys, who occupy last place in the top six. After the 3-1 home defeat against Lausanne-Sport on Saturday, the Bernese are now just two points ahead of the Vaud side immediately behind them.

Results and table:

Saturday: Lucerne - Lugano 2:5 (1:3). Winterthur - St. Gallen postponed. Young Boys - Lausanne-Sport 1:3 (1:2). - Sunday: Servette - Zurich 1:1 (1:1). Basel - Sion 1:1 (1:0). Grasshoppers - Thun 1:3 (0:2).

1. Thun 20/43 (42:24). 2. St. Gallen 19/37 (38:22). 3. Lugano 20/36 (33:25). 4. Basel 20/33 (29:21). 5. Sion 20/31 (30:24). 6. Young Boys 20/29 (39:41). 7. Lausanne-Sport 20/27 (31:28). 8. Zurich 20/25 (29:36). 9. Lucerne 20/21 (37:40). 10. Servette 20/21 (31:38). 11. Grasshoppers 20/17 (27:38). 12. Winterthur 19/10 (23:52).