Nils Reichmuth was involved in both Thun goals Keystone

Leaders Thun take the lead in the promotion race against Aarau. The Bernese Oberland side did their duty in the 30th round of the Challenge League and won 2-0 in Nyon without shining.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As in the 3-0 win over Schaffhausen a week ago, Nils Reichmuth was the match-winner for Thun in Nyon. The 23-year-old midfielder scored two goals against the bottom team and was again involved in two goals on Lake Geneva. Shortly before the break, he won a penalty, which captain Leonardo Bertone confidently converted. Reichmuth scored himself after 62 minutes.

Mauro Lustrinelli's team thus increased the pressure on their closest rivals Aarau, who must follow suit against Xamax in the late evening game (kick-off 8.15pm) in order to stay in touch with the leaders and keep open the possibility of direct promotion to the Super League.

At the bottom of the table, Schaffhausen are in free fall. The 2:3 defeat against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy was the fourth defeat in a row for Hakan Yakin's team. The team showed character after trailing 3-0 at the end. However, they were unable to do more than score the final goal.