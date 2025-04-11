  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League Thun leads the promotion race

SDA

11.4.2025 - 21:29

Nils Reichmuth was involved in both Thun goals
Nils Reichmuth was involved in both Thun goals
Keystone

Leaders Thun take the lead in the promotion race against Aarau. The Bernese Oberland side did their duty in the 30th round of the Challenge League and won 2-0 in Nyon without shining.

Keystone-SDA

11.04.2025, 21:29

11.04.2025, 21:41

As in the 3-0 win over Schaffhausen a week ago, Nils Reichmuth was the match-winner for Thun in Nyon. The 23-year-old midfielder scored two goals against the bottom team and was again involved in two goals on Lake Geneva. Shortly before the break, he won a penalty, which captain Leonardo Bertone confidently converted. Reichmuth scored himself after 62 minutes.

Mauro Lustrinelli's team thus increased the pressure on their closest rivals Aarau, who must follow suit against Xamax in the late evening game (kick-off 8.15pm) in order to stay in touch with the leaders and keep open the possibility of direct promotion to the Super League.

At the bottom of the table, Schaffhausen are in free fall. The 2:3 defeat against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy was the fourth defeat in a row for Hakan Yakin's team. The team showed character after trailing 3-0 at the end. However, they were unable to do more than score the final goal.

More from the department

Soccer. Two football fans dead before abandoned match in Chile

SoccerTwo football fans dead before abandoned match in Chile

Davos - ZSC Lions 4:6. ZSC masterful with the home face in Davos

Davos - ZSC Lions 4:6ZSC masterful with the home face in Davos

Handball. Three times 2:0, once 1:1

HandballThree times 2:0, once 1:1