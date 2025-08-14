  1. Residential Customers
Super League Thun loan Imeri from YB for one year

14.8.2025 - 18:44

Team-mates in Thun in future: Kastriot Imeri (left) and Nils Reichmuth
Team-mates in Thun in future: Kastriot Imeri (left) and Nils Reichmuth
Kastriot Imeri is moving from Young Boys to cantonal rivals FC Thun on loan until the end of the season. The club from the Bernese Oberland will then have an option to buy, as announced.

14.08.2025, 18:44

Imeri moved from his home club Servette to the capital three years ago with high hopes. However, the technically adept attacking player never made the breakthrough at YB. After a solid first season, an injury set him back the following year. Last season, the 25-year-old from Geneva mostly made partial appearances.

The loan to the promoted club, which started the season so briskly, should now help Imeri to relaunch his faltering career.

