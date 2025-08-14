Team-mates in Thun in future: Kastriot Imeri (left) and Nils Reichmuth Keystone

Kastriot Imeri is moving from Young Boys to cantonal rivals FC Thun on loan until the end of the season. The club from the Bernese Oberland will then have an option to buy, as announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Imeri moved from his home club Servette to the capital three years ago with high hopes. However, the technically adept attacking player never made the breakthrough at YB. After a solid first season, an injury set him back the following year. Last season, the 25-year-old from Geneva mostly made partial appearances.

The loan to the promoted club, which started the season so briskly, should now help Imeri to relaunch his faltering career.