Ezgjan Alioski is the party crasher in Thun Keystone

FC Thun failed to convert the first match ball to win the championship: The home game against FC Lugano is lost 0:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A win would have been necessary for the Bernese Oberland club to be crowned Swiss champions for the first time in its history. Over 10,000 fans went to the stadium to witness this potentially historic moment live. But the Ticino side - the only team in the league with a positive record against Thun this season - put a spanner in the works of the premature party.

In an intense final phase in which both teams searched for the winning goal, Lugano scored the winning penalty in stoppage time after a counter-attack. Substitute Ezgjan Alioski converted it in the 97th minute with a powerful shot into the center of the goal. This was the third time in a row that the Ticino side had beaten Thun 1-0.

As in the last two duels, coach Mattia Croci-Torti had set up his team excellently. Defensively, the visitors hardly conceded anything for a long time and usually held their own from set-pieces. As Thun lacked the necessary composure in the face of the tangible triumph, the game developed into a tense affair with fiercely contested duels and heated exchanges, but only a few goalscoring opportunities.

This only changed in the second half, when both teams played more purposefully going forward. Lugano had the slightly better opportunities, the best of which was missed by Hadj Mahmoud in the 85th minute. Thun remained dangerous, particularly on the counter-attack, but ultimately lacked the necessary luck.

Despite missing out on the home win, winning the title is now only a matter of time - and could be decided as early as Sunday. However, FC Thun will have to rely on the support of their cantonal rivals: If BSC Young Boys get at least one point in their home game against St. Gallen, Thun will become Swiss champions "on the sofa". The team will watch the game together at the public viewing in the Stockhorn Arena. A big championship party this weekend therefore remains a possibility.

Telegram:

Thun - Lugano 0:1 (0:0)

10'014 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goal: 97th Alioski (penalty) 0:1.

Thun: N. Steffen; Bamert, Montolio (5. Dähler), Bürki, Heule; Bertone, Käit (74. Dursun); Fehr (62. Matoshi), Imeri (62. Meichtry); Ibayi (74. Labeau), Rastoder.

Lugano: Von Ballmoos; Papadopoulos, Mai, Delcroix; Zanotti, Bislimi (89. Pihlström), Grgic, Cimignani (77. Alioski); R. Steffen (89. Bottani), Koutsias (57. Behrens), Daniel Dos Santos (46. Mahmoud).

Remarks: Cautions: 33rd Heule, 36th Papadopoulos, 46th Fehr, 53rd Zanotti, 81st Mahmoud, 95th Bürki, 100th Alioski.