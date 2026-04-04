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Lugano - Thun 1:0 Thun lose again

SDA

4.4.2026 - 20:04

Renato Steffen congratulated Daniel Dos Santos on his dream goal in Lugano's 1-0 win over Thun
Renato Steffen congratulated Daniel Dos Santos on his dream goal in Lugano's 1-0 win over Thun
Keystone

Sovereign leaders Thun concede two defeats in a row for the third time this season. Coach Mauro Lustrinelli's team lost 1-0 in Lugano.

Keystone-SDA

04.04.2026, 20:04

04.04.2026, 20:12

Daniel Dos Santos scored the decisive 1:0 goal in the 59th minute with a magnificent strike - he curled the ball into the crossbar just inside the penalty area. He held back his celebrations as he had already played for Thun as a youngster before moving to Ticino in 2024.

The Bernese Oberland side have already picked up 22 points in the current championship after falling behind - a league best. In the first round in Lugano, for example, they came back from 1-0 down to win 2-1. This time, however, there was no reaction. It was only the third time this season that Thun failed to score - the second time against Lugano, before which they had also lost 1-0 at home.

However, the leaders can take the defeat in their stride: even if St. Gallen were to win at home to Zurich on Monday, they would still have a twelve-point lead over the eastern Swiss side. For Lugano, it was the first victory after three games with just two points, a result that was altogether acceptable. The Ticino side could have taken the lead as early as the 6th minute when the eye-catching Renato Steffen failed to hit the post from a prime position. On the Thun side, Kastriot Imeri hit the top of the crossbar in the 21st minute.

Telegram:

Lugano - Thun 1:0 (0:0)

4638 spectators. - Refereed by Mandach. - Goal: 59. Daniel Dos Santos (R. Steffen) 1:0.

Lugano: Saipi; Papadopoulos, Mai, Delcroix; Zanotti (84. Alioski), Bislimi, Grgic, Cimignani (71. Martim Marques); R. Steffen (84. Mahmoud), Daniel Dos Santos (84. Bottani); Koutsias (90. Pihlström).

Thun: N. Steffen; Fehr, Montolio, Bamert, Heule; Bertone (79. Roth), Käit (86. Gutbub); Meichtry (67. Dursun), Imeri (67. Reichmuth); Labeau (67. Matoshi), Rastoder.

Remarks: Cautions: 5th Montolio, 42nd Papadopoulos, 56th Cimignani, 64th Heule, 93rd N. Steffen.

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