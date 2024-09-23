  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Thun loses league lead to Xamax

23.9.2024 - 22:17

Hussayn Touati (left) shot Neuchâtel Xamax to the top of the table with two goals
Hussayn Touati (left) shot Neuchâtel Xamax to the top of the table with two goals
FC Thun have lost the lead in the Challenge League table.

The Bernese Oberland side were held to a 0-0 draw in Wil and remained winless for the fourth time in a row, including in the Cup.

The new leaders are Neuchâtel Xamax, who are now one point ahead of Thun. The Neuchâtel side celebrated their third win in a row with a 3-2 victory at home against Stade Nyonnais. The hosts fell behind twice before Frenchman Hussayn Touati scored his second goal of the game (70') and Shkelqim Demhasaj (75') within five minutes to turn the game around. It was the fourth defeat in a row for the Vaud side.

Schaffhausen, who had eliminated title holders Servette in the Cup, returned to winning ways in the championship after four games with just two points. Coach Ciriaco Sforza's team won 2-1 in Aarau thanks to goals from Gabriele De Donno (9') and Marc Giger (65'). The home team, who had also knocked out a top-flight side in the Cup with Luzern, were only able to celebrate once despite 71 percent possession. Valon Fazliu scored in stoppage time of the first half to make it 1-1. Otherwise, Aarau lacked the necessary precision.

