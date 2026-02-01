  1. Residential Customers
Super League Thun now nine points ahead - YB with liberation blow

SDA

1.2.2026 - 18:32

FC Thun celebrates victory against Basel
Promoted Thun take the next step towards their first league title. Coach Mauro Lustrinelli's team won 2:1 in Basel.

Keystone-SDA

01.02.2026, 18:32

01.02.2026, 18:39

The Bernese Oberland side now lead the table by nine points from Lugano, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Grasshoppers on Saturday. St. Gallen squandered a 2-0 lead in Lucerne - the central Swiss side drew 2-2 in the 95th minute through 18-year-old Andrej Vasovic - and failed to dislodge Lugano from second place.

FCB, who remain fourth in the table and were winless for the sixth consecutive home game on the Super League debut of new coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, are now 13 points behind Thun and are unlikely to defend their title. Young Boys, who had previously lost four games in a row, managed to break the deadlock. The Bernese won 3-0 at home against Zurich.

Results and ranking:

Results. Saturday: Servette - Sion 3:3 (2:1). Winterthur - Lausanne-Sport 2:1 (1:0). Grasshoppers - Lugano 1:1 (0:0). - Sunday: Lucerne - St. Gallen 2:2 (0:1). Basel - Thun 1:2 (0:1). Young Boys - Zurich 3:0 (1:0).

Ranking: 1. Thun 22/49 (48:26). 2. Lugano 22/40 (38:27). 3. St. Gallen 21/38 (42:28). 4. Basel 22/36 (34:26). 5. Sion 22/33 (34:28). 6. Young Boys 22/32 (43:45). 7. Lausanne-Sport 22/28 (33:31). 8. Servette 22/25 (38:43). 9. Zurich 22/25 (32:43). 10. Lucerne 22/23 (40:43). 11. Grasshoppers 22/19 (29:40). 12. Winterthur 21/13 (26:57).

