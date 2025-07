To strengthen the defense of promoted Thun: defender Michael Heule moves from Stade Lausanne-Ouchy to the Bernese Oberland Keystone

FC Thun are strengthening their defense with Michael Heule. The 24-year-old from eastern Switzerland has signed a three-year contract, as announced by the promoted Super League club.

Heule comes from the youth section of FC St. Gallen and played the last two seasons at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, first in the Super League and then in the Challenge League after relegation.