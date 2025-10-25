FC Thun took the decisive 1:0 early in the game Keystone

FC Thun remain leaders of the Super League. The promoted team fought their way to a 1:0 win at FC Sion in the 10th round and kept FC St. Gallen at a distance of one point.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A direct free kick from YB loanee Kastriot Imeri in the 12th minute made the difference in Sion. It was the Bernese Oberland side's fifth win in their sixth away game.

The first runners-up to the astonishing leaders recorded an unchallenged home win. FC St. Gallen outclassed Grasshoppers 5:0 after just half an hour, thanks in part to two goals from Alessandro Vogt.

Results and table:

Saturday: Sion - Thun 0:1 (0:1). St. Gallen - Grasshoppers 5:0 (3:0). Winterthur - Luzern 20.30. - Sunday: Zurich - Young Boys 14.00. Lausanne-Sport - Basel 16.30. Servette - Lugano 16.30.

1. Thun 10/22 (20:13). 2. St. Gallen 10/21 (23:10). 3. Basel 9/18 (19:10). 4. Sion 10/15 (14:11). 5. Young Boys 9/14 (15:17). 6. Lucerne 9/13 (16:15). 7. Lugano 9/13 (13:15). 8. Zurich 9/13 (13:16). 9. Lausanne-Sport 9/9 (15:14). 10. Grasshoppers 10/9 (14:18). 11. Servette 9/8 (13:18). 12. Winterthur 9/2 (10:28).