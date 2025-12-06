  1. Residential Customers
Thun - Lucerne 4:1 Thun with an impressive response

SDA

6.12.2025 - 20:00

Thun's Brighton Labeau scored a remarkable goal to make it 1-0 against Luzern
Keystone

Leaders Thun responded impressively to their two defeats in the two previous games. Coach Mauro Lustrinelli's team gave Luzern no chance at home, winning 4-1.

Keystone-SDA

06.12.2025, 20:14

In the first 15 league games this season, Lucerne conceded just six goals in the first half - the best record in the league. Now the team from central Switzerland conceded three goals before the break in Thun. The Bernese Oberland side's 1:0 in the 18th minute through Brighton Labeau is a candidate for "Goal of the Month". The striker from Martinique took the ball with his chest in the penalty area, turned and scored with a side-kick. Genis Montolio (34') and Jan Bamert (36') then each scored with a header within two minutes to make it 3:0. Shortly before the break, Nils Reichmuth (44') missed the crossbar, otherwise it would have been even worse for the desolate visitors.

Ethan Meichtry then made it 4-0 in the 58th minute in the 50th Super League clash between these two teams, before Lars Villiger scored a consolation goal for the visitors in stoppage time. Thun had previously failed to win at home against Lucerne six times in a row in all competitions. FCL have picked up just seven points since the beginning of October - another record, albeit a negative one.

Telegram:

Thun - Lucerne 4:1 (3:0)

SR Schnyder. - Goals: 18th Labeau (Ibayi) 1:0. 34th Montolio (Fehr) 2:0. 36th Bamert (Fehr) 3:0. 58th Meichtry (Bürki) 4:0. 92nd Villiger (Ciganiks) 4:1.

Thun: Steffen; Fehr, Montolio (71. Balaruban), Bamert, Bürki; Janjicic (65. Rupp), Matoshi; Meichtry (80. Ilic), Reichmuth; Ibayi (71. Gutbub), Labeau (80. Stewart).

Lucerne: Loretz; Knezevic, Freimann, Bajrami (59. Ottiger); Lucas Ferreira (59. Villiger), Owusu (80. Winkler), Abe, Ciganiks; Di Giusto; Wyss (59. Spadanuda), Grbic (70. Kabwit).

Remarks: Cautions: 33rd Bajrami, 57th Bürki, 87th Ilic.

