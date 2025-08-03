Thun celebrate a perfect start to the season Keystone

Super League returnees Thun also win their second game. The Bernese Oberland side beat Lausanne-Sport 2:1 at home.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The first home game in the top Swiss league for five years was a day of celebration for Thun. The home team were unimpressive from the outset against Lausanne-Sport, who had impressed with a 5-0 win over Vardar Skopje during the week. In line with coach Mauro Lustrinelli's motto, the Thun team played lively forward and had more of the play for a long time.

Chirstopher Ibayi was responsible for the first goal of the season in the Stockhorn Arena. The 30-year-old striker, who had transferred to Thun from Ajaccio in the winter, converted Michael Heule's beautiful cross in the 10th minute. Genis Montolio added to his tally shortly after the break. The Spanish central defender made the right save from a corner kick and fired the ball into the net from close range.

Lausanne also had some attacking opportunities, but their nimble attackers often got stuck in the Thun defense. Shots on goal were few and far between. In the 71st minute, it was Kaly Sène who finally got the ball over the goal line at the second attempt. The goal raised the visitors' hopes of turning the game around with a final offensive, as they had done against Winterthur. This time, however, coach Peter Zeidler's players were unlucky with their finishing.

Thun held on to their narrow lead and thus became only the third promoted team in Super League history to start the season with two wins.

Telegram and table

Thun - Lausanne-Sport 2:1 (1:0)

6698 spectators. - SR Tschudi. - Goals: 10. Ibayi (Heule) 1:0. 47. Montolio (Fehr) 2:0. 71. Sène 2:1.

Thun: Steffen; Fehr, Montolio (78. Bamert), Bürki, Heule; Reichmuth, Bertone, Matoshi (46. Käit), Meichtry (72. Roth); Ibayi (73. Stewart), Rastoder (82. Gutbub).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy (64. Butler-Oyedeji), Sow (64. Okoh), Dussenne, Poaty; Roche; Custodio (46. Mouanga), Lekoueiry, Diakite; Ajdini (46. Traore), Sène.

Cautions: 23 Matoshi, 55 Soppy, 70 Dussenne, 78 Sène.

Ranking: 1. St. Gallen 2/6 (6:2). 2. Thun 2/6 (4:2). 3. Young Boys 2/4 (4:2). 4. Lucerne 1/3 (3:2). 4. Sion 1/3 (3:2). 6. Lausanne-Sport 2/3 (4:4). 7. Basel 2/3 (3:3). 8. Winterthur 2/1 (3:4). 9. Zurich 1/0 (2:3). 10. Lugano 1/0 (1:2). 11. Grasshoppers 2/0 (3:5). 12. Servette 2/0 (2:7).