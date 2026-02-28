St. Gallen's double goal scorer Alessandro Vogt (right) prevails against Winterthur's Dario Ulrich Keystone

FC Thun takes another step towards the historic championship title. Runners-up St. Gallen win against bottom club Winterthur thanks to a late penalty.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The fact that FC Thun will celebrate its first championship title at some point this season has long since become an expected sensation in Swiss football. On Saturday evening, the Bernese Oberland side took the next step towards sitting on the throne of Swiss champions at the end of the Super League season.

In a clash between the two teams with the strongest form, coach Mauro Lustrinelli's team secured a 2:1 victory over Luzern, their tenth win in a row. Lucerne, meanwhile, missed out on their fourth win in a row.

Thun thus maintained their 14-point cushion over their closest rivals. St. Gallen came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 against bottom club Winterthur thanks to two goals from Alessandro Vogt.