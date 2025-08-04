Servette's path to the European Cup will not be an easy one Keystone

The Swiss teams would face difficult opponents in the Conference League play-offs. Servette would be particularly hard hit.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Geneva, who face Utrecht in the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday, should do everything in their power to win the clash. In the event of a defeat, Servette would have to face Panathinaikos Athens or Shakhtar Donetsk to advance to the Conference League stage. However, both teams are stronger than Utrecht.

The situation is different for Lausanne, Lugano and Vaduz. They could be eliminated before the play-off round. If they prevail, however, there are also high hurdles to overcome on the way to the European fall.

Lausanne would face Besiktas from Turkey or St. Patrick's from Ireland. Lugano would have to deal with Austria Vienna or the Czech team Banik Ostrava. Vaduz would have it easiest: the Liechtenstein side would play against the Bulgarians from Levski Sofia or Sabah from Azerbaijan in the play-off.

The first legs will take place on August 21, the second legs on August 28.