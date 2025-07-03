  1. Residential Customers
England Transfer of Gittens to Chelsea finally finalized

3.7.2025 - 21:25

After tough negotiations, Jamie Gittens is moving from Borussia Dortmund to English Premier League club Chelsea.

This was agreed by all parties involved at the Club World Cup in Fort Lauderdale, as announced by the Bundesliga club. A few contractual details still need to be finalized, it added.

The winger had already completed his medical check with the Blues last weekend. However, the 20-year-old Englishman then returned to Dortmund's team headquarters in Fort Lauderdale as the agreement was delayed.

"The talks with Chelsea were challenging, but ultimately we are happy that we will in all probability be able to realize our economic ideas and then have planning security," said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl in a club statement.

BVB had wanted 65 million euros for Gittens. According to the media, the English club will pay Borussia between 63.8 and 65 million euros.

