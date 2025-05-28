  1. Residential Customers
Trial/Court Trial against FCL shareholder Alpstaeg begins

28.5.2025 - 09:21

Bernhard Alpstaeg must answer to the Lucerne Criminal Court. (archive picture)
Bernhard Alpstaeg must answer to the Lucerne Criminal Court. (archive picture)
The trial against FCL shareholder Bernhard Alpstaeg began at the Lucerne Criminal Court on Wednesday morning. In the proceedings, he faces charges of coercion and attempted mismanagement.

28.05.2025, 10:09

A large media crowd and numerous police officers gathered outside the court on Wednesday morning.

In the penalty order, Bernhard Alpstaeg is accused of coercing FCL shareholders Josef Bieri, Samih Sawiris, Marco Sieber and Hans Schmid into recognizing him as the majority shareholder in February 2019. According to the indictment, he threatened to publish incriminating information and damage FC Luzern's reputation.

Another accusation concerns the acquisition of 60% of the stadium shares. Alpstaeg is alleged to have inadequately informed the Board of Directors at the time - of which he himself was a member - and disregarded FCL's right of first refusal. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of attempted fraudulent mismanagement on the second point.

