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ATP Troicki new coach for Djokovic

SDA

21.5.2026 - 06:24

Novak Djokovic now has his compatriot Viktor Troicki at his side as his coach
Novak Djokovic now has his compatriot Viktor Troicki at his side as his coach
Keystone

Novak Djokovic has a coach again. The Serb, who turns 39 on Friday, is now teaming up with his compatriot Viktor Troicki.

Keystone-SDA

21.05.2026, 06:24

21.05.2026, 07:44

"Welcome to my friend, teammate and now coach Viktor Troicki," the former world number one wrote on his Instagram profile. Troicki, who is one year older than Djokovic, once ranked 12th in the world and former captain of Serbia's Davis Cup team, was already part of the coaching staff when Djokovic won the gold medal at Roland Garros at the Olympic Games in Paris the summer before last.

Officially, Djokovic had been without a head coach for a year. Last May, he ended his collaboration with Scotsman Andy Murray.

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